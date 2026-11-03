The TIFF And Ultimus Partnership Continues To Deliver

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidating public and private operations onto one platform has brought TIFF greater consistency, standardization, and efficiency

CINCINNATI, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions (“Ultimus”), a leading provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration and middle office solutions, today highlighted the continued expansion and results of its partnership with TIFF Investment Management (“TIFF”). TIFF has brought its public and private investment operations, along with its management company services, under a single administrator, and now operates with greater consistency, standardization, and efficiency.

The relationship began with management company services in 2025 and expanded to cover TIFF's private equity, hedge fund, and open-end mutual fund operations. Today, TIFF runs its fund structures and management company activities on shared processes, with streamlined access to data and reporting across the business.

"When we started with Ultimus, the goal was to build a foundation we could grow on, and nine months in, it's holding up how we hoped. Having our fund structures and our management company serviced in one place has brought consistency to how we operate, and our team spends less time reconciling information and more time on the work that matters," said David Brenner, Chief Operating Officer, TIFF.

Ultimus moved reporting onto its platform across each fund type in turn and works as an extension of TIFF's internal accounting team, within the systems TIFF already had in place. Bringing every product into one environment has standardized how TIFF reports and manages data.

"More organizations are looking to bring their public and private operations together so the information behind them stays connected and consistent. That's where we focus, and watching TIFF settle into a steadier, more standardized way of operating over these first nine months is exactly what the partnership was built to do. We're looking forward to continuing to build on the foundation we've put in place together," said Jay Martin, President, Private Fund Solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions.

With a strong operating foundation in place, TIFF and Ultimus are focused on what comes next, seeing clear room to grow the partnership and drive better outcomes, by design.

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of essential post-trade fund administration and investment operations solutions to fund and asset managers of all sizes. With technology-driven efficiency, cross-domain expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering optimized solutions and superior service at scale. The firm employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 traditional and alternative investment vehicles and product wrappers, with more than $800 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit .

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