Serenova Re Receives A− Ratings From Rating And Investment Information, Inc. (R&I)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent ratings support Serenova Re's continued growth and partnership development in Japan and international markets

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenova Re, a Bermuda-based reinsurer specializing in life and annuity reinsurance solutions, announced that it has received an A− Issuer Rating and an A− Insurance Claims Paying Ability rating, both with stable outlooks, from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I), Japan's largest credit rating agency. The public ratings provide an independent assessment of Serenova Re's creditworthiness and mark an important step as the company builds on its existing business in Japan and the United States and develops new relationships with insurers and financial institutions.

In its assessment, R&I recognized the contributions of Bain Capital and the broader Federal Life Group, citing Bain Capital's asset management expertise, insurance industry relationships and access to capital as strengths supporting the group's creditworthiness. The agency also highlighted Serenova Re's robust risk management practices, strong earning capacity and relatively high risk resilience.

"This is a significant milestone for Serenova Re, and I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished," said Knut Olson, Serenova Re and Federal Life Group Chief Executive Officer. "We've built a company that brings together experienced reinsurance professionals, strong investment capabilities and the resources of Bain Capital. Having R&I independently assess our creditworthiness is especially meaningful as we continue to build relationships in Japan and across the region."

R&I's assessment acknowledged Federal Life Group's existing reinsurance transactions in Japan and the United States, and its focus on steady, profitable growth. As part of the Federal Life Group, Serenova Re combines reinsurance expertise with Bain Capital's investment capabilities to develop solutions tailored to the financial and strategic needs of its insurance partners.

With these public ratings, Serenova Re gains an additional way to demonstrate its creditworthiness to current and prospective partners. The company seeks to strengthen its relationships in Japan and the United States while pursuing opportunities that align with its reinsurance expertise and investment capabilities.

"What's especially exciting about this achievement is the opportunity it creates for deeper conversations with our clients and prospective partners," said Matt Roche, Serenova Re President. "Successful reinsurance relationships are built on trust, collaboration and a shared understanding of long-term objectives. These independent ratings provide another important foundation for those discussions, and we look forward to working alongside our partners to identify opportunities, solve challenges and build solutions that help their businesses move forward."

The complete R&I rating announcement, including the agency's assessment and supporting rationale, is available online here.

About Serenova Re

Serenova Re is a forward-thinking reinsurance company, backed by Bain Capital and part of the Federal Life Group. The Bermuda-based company specializes in innovative solutions for life and annuity insurers, combining deep balance-sheet expertise, advanced risk management capabilities, and a highly experienced leadership team with decades of global industry experience. The company partners with insurers to deliver flexible, strategic reinsurance structures that support growth, capital efficiency, and long-term stability in an evolving marketplace.

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