IBN Announces Cryptocurrencywire Audio Production Featuring Dr. Vin Menon, CEO Of Mindwave Innovations Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

CryptoCurrencyWire's latest audio production features Dr. Vin Menon, CEO of MindWave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), a digital asset and technology company providing institutional-grade treasury infrastructure for the digital asset economy.

To begin the interview, Menon discussed MindWave's development of MindChain, an institutional blockchain platform designed to combine digital asset infrastructure with insurance protection.

“We started our journey around three years back. We started creating a Bitcoin-backed DAO, or decentralized autonomous organization,” Menon said.“Slowly, that moved into setting up our own Layer 2, which is our own blockchain. We became the world's first fully insured blockchain, reinsured by Lloyd's of London syndicates and the markets and other rated insurance partners... We are providing blockchain ecosystems to the world while handling our own Bitcoin yield generation platform as the underlying business.”

Menon then highlighted MindWave's efforts to establish enterprise blockchain ecosystems across multiple industries, including climate technology, media and advertising, and insurance.

“We created one ecosystem called ClimateTech, and we partnered with AQUAE Impact, based out of Singapore and the Middle East. They are creating ecosystem credits, and we are bringing those credits into the blockchain,” Menon said.“The second agreement we have signed is AdTech, helping a public company trading on Nasdaq move their whole business onto the blockchain... The third one which we are building is InsurTech to move insurance claims, reinsurance treaties and claim processing into smart contracts, using MindChain as the backbone... We have created three ecosystems. We are also looking at more and more businesses to come on board.”

Looking ahead, Menon explained MindWave's enterprise revenue model, including licensing fees, participation in digital assets and recurring maintenance agreements.

“Whenever we launch any of the institutions or enterprise businesses onto a blockchain, there is always a one-time fee. That is basically like the enterprise license with any of the big companies,” Menon said.“We offer the service and manage the service, so we are getting enterprise revenue from the businesses. We are also taking some stake in the tokens or the digital assets created... We also take care of the maintenance contract... There are multiple levels of revenue, but most of it starts from the enterprise license and the maintenance contract, and that is going to be recurring as long as they use the blockchain.”

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Dr. Vin Menon, CEO of MindWave Innovations Inc., as he discusses the company's insured blockchain infrastructure, institutional adoption of digital assets, enterprise partnerships across multiple industries, MindChain's revenue model and opportunities for long-term growth.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit

The latest audio production from CryptoCurrencyWire continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

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About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc., develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.

For more information, visit the company's website at

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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