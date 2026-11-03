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Cabaletta Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-03 08:17:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim's 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Meetings with investors and a webcasted fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in Boston, MA.
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Meetings with investors and a webcasted fireside chat at 5:00 p.m. GMT (12:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in London, UK.

The webcasted fireside chats will be accessible on the News and Events section of the Company's website at . Archived replays will be available for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta's lead product candidate, rese-cel, is an investigational 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell therapy being advanced across the RESETTM (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio's headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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