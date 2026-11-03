Transunion Named One Of TIME's America's Best Companies Of 2026

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced it has been named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list, a recognition that identifies the top-performing companies in the United States based on employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency.

TransUnion helps enable trust between consumers and businesses in areas such as credit, fraud prevention, marketing and consumer solutions. Decades of responsible data stewardship and continued investment in technology and innovation have allowed the company to expand beyond traditional credit reporting while maintaining a strong focus on ensuring consumers and organizations transact with confidence and achieve great things.

TransUnion's purpose, Information for Good®, guides its efforts to help people access opportunities that can lead to a higher quality of life. Through its products, solutions and responsible business practices, TransUnion works to expand financial inclusion, strengthen trust in the marketplace and help consumers participate more fully in the global economy.

This commitment is also reflected in how TransUnion operates with honesty, trust and respect across its business. The company continues to strengthen responsible data and AI governance, helps organizations deliver safe and relevant experiences for consumers, and aims to create positive impact in the world throughout its value chain. That same commitment shapes the associate experience, fostering a supportive and collaborative environment where teams can contribute, grow and thrive.

“At TransUnion, responsible growth and long-term value creation go hand in hand,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion. "This recognition celebrates how we deliver strong performance while operating responsibly and creating impactful experiences for our associates, customers and consumers.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

