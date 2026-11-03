Sysco Reports First Quarter 2027 Results Reiterates FY27 Adjusted EPS And Local Volume Guidance
|Key Highlights:
|13-Week Period Ended
|Financial Comparison:
|September 26, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Change
|GAAP:
|Sales
|$21.7 billion
|$21.1 billion
|2.8%
|Gross Profit
|$4.1 billion
|$3.9 billion
|3.8%
|Gross Margin
|18.6%
|18.5%
|18 bps
|Operating Expenses
|$3.3 billion
|$3.1 billion
|7.5%
|Operating Income
|$717 million
|$800 million
|-10.4%
|Operating Margin
|3.3%
|3.8%
|-48 bps
|Net Earnings
|$526 million
|$476 million
|10.5%
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$1.09
|$0.99
|10.1%
|Non-GAAP (1) :
|Adjusted Operating Expenses
|$3.1 billion
|$3.0 billion
|4.0%
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$927 million
|$898 million
|3.2%
|Adjusted Operating Margin
|4.3%
|4.3%
|1 bp
|EBITDA
|$1.2 billion
|$1.0 billion
|20.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$1.1 billion
|$1.1 billion
|5.4%
|Adjusted Net Earnings
|$574 million
|$551 million
|4.2%
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)
|$1.19
|$1.15
|3.5%
|Case Growth:
|U.S. Foodservice
|2.6%
|0.1%
|Local
|2.7%
|-0.2%
|Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases (3) :
|U.S. Broadline
|35.8%
|35.7%
|8 bps
|Local
|46.6%
|46.2%
|44 bps
|Note:
|(1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.
|(2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding.
|(3) Amounts reflect the impact of current customer classifications; prior period history has been reclassified to match the current period customer classification.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release or in our earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements concern, among other things, our future financial performance and results, business strategy, plans, goals and objectives, including certain outlook, business trends, our dividend and share repurchase programs, our expectation of future macroeconomic conditions and other statements that are not historical facts, including our expectations regarding foot traffic and volume growth and benefits to gross margins; our expectations regarding our future growth, including growth in sales and earnings per share; and our expectations regarding cost savings associated with AI, as well as statements about the expected timing and completion of the proposed transaction with Jetro Restaurant Depot and the anticipated benefits of such proposed transaction, including estimated synergies, and plans, impact on Sysco and expectations for Sysco after completion of the proposed transaction.
Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions, including those outside of Sysco's control. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the impact of geopolitical, economic and market conditions and developments, including changes in global trade policies and tariffs and foreign conflicts; risks related to our business initiatives; periods of significant or prolonged inflation or deflation and their impact on our product costs, volume, foot traffic, and profitability generally; risks related to our efforts to implement our transformation initiatives and meet our other long-term strategic objectives; risk of interruption of supplies and increase in product costs; risks related to changes in consumer eating habits; and impact of natural disasters or adverse weather conditions, public health crises, adverse publicity or lack of confidence in our products, and product liability claims as well as risks and uncertainties associated with our proposed transaction with Jetro Restaurant Depot, including but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of either or both parties to terminate the merger agreement; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained or other closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all, as well as the risk that regulatory approvals are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk of other delays in closing the transaction; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the market price of the common stock of Sysco. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein. For more information on these risks and other concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 333 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 670,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $84 billion in fiscal year 2026 that ended June 27, 2026.
As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.
For more information, visit . For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.sysco.com.
SYY-INVESTORS
| Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In Millions, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
|13-Week Period Ended
|Sep. 26, 2026
|Sep. 27, 2025
|Sales
|$
|21,744
|$
|21,148
|Cost of sales
|17,693
|17,247
|Gross profit
|4,051
|3,901
|Operating expenses
|3,334
|3,101
|Operating income
|717
|800
|Interest expense
|261
|172
|Other expense (income), net (1)
|(231
|)
|28
|Earnings before income taxes
|687
|600
|Income taxes
|161
|124
|Net earnings
|$
|526
|$
|476
|Net earnings:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.99
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.09
|0.99
|Average shares outstanding
|481,341,826
|478,761,180
|Diluted shares outstanding
|482,945,241
|480,365,666
|(1)Sysco's first quarter of fiscal 2027 included a gain of $234 million in other income related to deal contingent rate lock transactions entered into to mitigate interest rate risk on permanent debt issued to finance the purchase of JRD Unico, Inc. and Warehouse Realty, LLC (collectively, Jetro Restaurant Depot or JRD).
| Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Millions, Except for Share Data)
|Sep. 26, 2026
|Jun. 27, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,171
|$
|1,786
|Accounts receivable, less allowances of $38 and $13
|6,296
|5,865
|Inventories
|5,455
|5,338
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|484
|427
|Income tax receivable
|6
|21
|Total current assets
|15,412
|13,437
|Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation
|5,886
|5,974
|Other long-term assets
|Goodwill
|5,231
|5,225
|Intangibles, less amortization
|899
|952
|Deferred income taxes
|525
|506
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,452
|1,389
|Other assets
|1,043
|914
|Total other long-term assets
|9,150
|8,986
|Total assets
|$
|30,448
|$
|28,397
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,736
|$
|6,640
|Accrued expenses
|2,473
|2,456
|Accrued income taxes
|186
|60
|Current operating lease liabilities
|170
|166
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|960
|1,201
|Total current liabilities
|10,525
|10,523
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
|12,860
|12,315
|Deferred income taxes
|486
|456
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,349
|1,285
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,186
|1,152
|Total long-term liabilities
|15,881
|15,208
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 777,520,579 and 765,174,900 shares
|778
|765
|Paid-in capital
|3,077
|2,114
|Retained earnings
|14,002
|13,748
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(906
|)
|(1,014
|)
|Treasury stock at cost, 285,593,166 and 286,631,270 shares
|(12,909
|)
|(12,947
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|4,042
|2,666
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|30,448
|$
|28,397
| Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In Millions)
|13-Week Period Ended
|Sep. 26, 2026
|Sep. 27, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|526
|$
|476
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:
|Share-based compensation expense
|28
|31
|Depreciation and amortization
|262
|233
|Operating lease asset amortization
|41
|37
|Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs
|94
|4
|Deferred income taxes
|21
|(5
|)
|Provision for losses on receivables
|24
|30
|Gain on deal contingent rate lock transactions
|(234
|)
|-
|Other non-cash items
|(23
|)
|8
|Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired:
|Increase in receivables
|(280
|)
|(349
|)
|Increase in inventories
|(115
|)
|(335
|)
|Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(86
|)
|(42
|)
|Increase in accounts payable
|70
|82
|Decrease in accrued expenses
|(132
|)
|(83
|)
|Decrease in operating lease liabilities
|(56
|)
|(49
|)
|Increase in accrued income taxes
|141
|66
|Decrease (increase) in other assets
|2
|(11
|)
|Decrease in other long-term liabilities
|(5
|)
|(7
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|278
|86
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to plant and equipment
|(97
|)
|(160
|)
|Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment
|49
|24
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(135
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|10
|7
|Other investing activities
|-
|22
|Net cash used for investing activities
|(173
|)
|(107
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Bank and commercial paper borrowings, net
|379
|76
|Other debt borrowings including senior notes
|1,067
|2
|Other debt repayments including senior notes
|(1,045
|)
|(42
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(47
|)
|(3
|)
|Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap agreements
|70
|-
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|37
|43
|Proceeds from common stock issuances
|1,000
|-
|Stock issuance costs
|(33
|)
|-
|Dividends paid
|(264
|)
|(259
|)
|Other financing activities
|(14
|)
|(12
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|1,150
|(195
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,252
|(222
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|2,117
|1,349
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|3,369
|$
|1,127
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|200
|$
|178
|Income taxes, net of refunds
|39
|31
| Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
|The discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than EBITDA and free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove (1) restructuring charges; (2) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives; (3) severance charges; and (4) acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions. Adjustments provided herein for fiscal year 2027 results of operations also remove amortization expense associated with debt issuance costs on a bridge loan facility and a gain on deal contingent rate lock transactions entered into to mitigate interest rate risk on permanent debt issued to finance the JRD Acquisition Transactions. No similar charges were applicable in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.
|The results of our operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.
|Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, interest expense, other (income) expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items, presenting its results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results. It provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company's underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.
|Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco's results for fiscal year 2027 and fiscal year 2026.
|Set forth on the following page is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, interest expense, other (income) expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not be equal to the total presented when added due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the following tables should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures in assessing the company's financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
| Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Millions, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 26, 2026
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 27, 2025
|Change in Dollars
|%/bps Change
|Sales (GAAP)
|$
|21,744
|$
|21,148
|$
|596
|2.8
|%
|Impact of currency fluctuations(1)
|35
|35
|0.2
|Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|21,779
|$
|21,148
|$
|631
|3.0
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|4,051
|$
|3,901
|$
|150
|3.8
|%
|Impact of currency fluctuations(1)
|6
|6
|0.2
|Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,057
|$
|3,901
|$
|156
|4.0
|%
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|18.63
|%
|18.45
|%
|18 bps
|Impact of currency fluctuations(1)
|-
|0 bps
|Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|18.63
|%
|18.45
|%
|18 bps
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|3,334
|$
|3,101
|$
|233
|7.5
|%
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(2)
|(102
|)
|(56
|)
|(46
|)
|(82.1
|)
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(3)
|(108
|)
|(42
|)
|(66
|)
|NM
|Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|3,124
|3,003
|121
|4.0
|Impact of currency fluctuations(1)
|6
|6
|0.2
|Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|3,130
|$
|3,003
|$
|127
|4.2
|%
|Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP)
|15.33
|%
|14.66
|%
|67 bps
|Impact of certain item adjustments
|(0.96
|)
|(0.46
|)
|-50 bps
|Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP)
|14.37
|%
|14.20
|%
|17 bps
|Operating income (GAAP)
|$
|717
|$
|800
|$
|(83
|)
|(10.4) %
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(2)
|102
|56
|46
|82.1
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(3)
|108
|42
|66
|NM
|Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|927
|898
|29
|3.2
|Impact of currency fluctuations(1)
|-
|-
|-
|Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|927
|$
|898
|$
|29
|3.2
|%
|Operating margin (GAAP)
|3.30
|%
|3.78
|%
|-48 bps
|Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|4.26
|%
|4.25
|%
|1 bp
|Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|4.26
|%
|4.25
|%
|1 bp
|Interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|261
|$
|172
|$
|89
|51.7
|%
|Impact of bridge loan amortization(4)
|(90
|)
|-
|(90
|)
|NM
|Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|171
|$
|172
|$
|(1
|)
|(0.6) %
|Other (income) expense (GAAP)
|$
|(231
|)
|$
|28
|$
|(259
|)
|NM
|Impact of deal contingent rate lock transactions and other items associated with the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot(4)
|237
|-
|237
|NM
|Other expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|6
|$
|28
|$
|(22
|)
|(78.6) %
|Net earnings (GAAP)
|$
|526
|$
|476
|$
|50
|10.5
|%
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(2)
|102
|56
|46
|82.1
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(3)
|108
|42
|66
|NM
|Impact of bridge loan amortization(4)
|90
|-
|90
|NM
|Impact of deal contingent rate lock transactions and other items associated with the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot(4)
|(237
|)
|-
|(237
|)
|NM
|Tax impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(5)
|(24
|)
|(13
|)
|(11
|)
|(84.6
|)
|Tax impact of acquisition-related costs(5)
|(26
|)
|(10
|)
|(16
|)
|NM
|Tax impact of bridge loan amortization(5)
|(22
|)
|-
|(22
|)
|NM
|Tax impact of deal contingent rate lock transactions and other items associated with the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot(5)
|57
|-
|57
|NM
|Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|574
|$
|551
|$
|23
|4.2
|%
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.10
|10.1
|%
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(2)
|0.21
|0.12
|0.09
|75.0
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(3)
|0.22
|0.09
|0.13
|NM
|Impact of bridge loan amortization(4)
|0.19
|-
|0.19
|NM
|Impact of deal contingent rate lock transactions and other items associated with the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot(4)
|(0.49
|)
|-
|(0.49
|)
|NM
|Tax impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(5)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(66.7
|)
|Tax impact of acquisition-related costs(5)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|NM
|Tax impact of bridge loan amortization(5)
|(0.05
|)
|-
|(0.05
|)
|NM
|Tax impact of deal contingent rate lock transactions and other items associated with the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot(5)
|0.12
|-
|0.12
|NM
|Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (6)
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.15
|$
|0.04
|3.5
|%
|Diluted shares outstanding
|482,945,241
|480,365,666
|(1)
|Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results.
|(2)
|Fiscal year 2027 includes $80 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of supply chain transformation costs and changes to our business technology strategy, and $22 million related to restructuring and severance charges. Fiscal year 2026 includes $46 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of supply chain transformation costs and changes to our business technology strategy, and $10 million related to restructuring and severance charges.
|(3)
|Fiscal year 2027 includes $56 million in acquisition and due diligence costs and $52 million of intangible amortization expense. Fiscal year 2026 includes $31 million of intangible amortization expense and $11 million in acquisition and due diligence costs.
|(4)
|Fiscal year 2027 primarily includes $90 million of amortization expense associated with debt issuance costs on a bridge loan facility and a gain of $234 million on deal contingent rate lock transactions, both of which are related to the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot.
|(5)
|The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.
|(6)
|Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not equal the total presented when added due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.
|NM
|Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
| Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Segment Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments
(Dollars in Millions)
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 26, 2026
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 27, 2025
|Change in Dollars
|%/bps Change
|U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS
|Sales (GAAP)
|$
|15,142
|$
|14,780
|$
|362
|2.4
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|2,913
|2,823
|90
|3.2
|%
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|19.24
|%
|19.10
|%
|14 bps
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|2,019
|$
|1,943
|$
|76
|3.9
|%
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(1)
|(28
|)
|(7
|)
|(21
|)
|NM
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2)
|(19
|)
|(29
|)
|10
|34.5
|Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,972
|$
|1,907
|$
|65
|3.4
|%
|Operating income (GAAP)
|$
|894
|$
|880
|$
|14
|1.6
|%
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(1)
|28
|7
|21
|NM
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2)
|19
|29
|(10
|)
|(34.5
|)
|Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|941
|$
|916
|$
|25
|2.7
|%
|INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS
|Sales (GAAP)
|$
|4,168
|$
|3,966
|$
|202
|5.1
|%
|Impact of currency fluctuations(3)
|34
|34
|0.9
|Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,202
|$
|3,966
|$
|236
|6.0
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|887
|$
|826
|$
|61
|7.4
|%
|Impact of currency fluctuations(3)
|6
|6
|0.7
|Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|893
|$
|826
|$
|67
|8.1
|%
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|21.28
|%
|20.83
|%
|45 bps
|Impact of currency fluctuations(3)
|(0.03
|)
|-3 bps
|Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|21.25
|%
|20.83
|%
|42 bps
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|805
|$
|712
|$
|93
|13.1
|%
|Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4)
|(47
|)
|(23
|)
|(24
|)
|NM
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2)
|(36
|)
|(10
|)
|(26
|)
|NM
|Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|722
|679
|43
|6.3
|Impact of currency fluctuations(3)
|5
|5
|0.8
|Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|727
|$
|679
|$
|48
|7.1
|%
|Operating income (GAAP)
|$
|82
|$
|114
|$
|(32
|)
|(28.1
|)%
|Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(4)
|47
|23
|24
|NM
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2)
|36
|10
|26
|NM
|Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|165
|147
|18
|12.2
|Impact of currency fluctuations(3)
|1
|1
|0.7
|Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)
|$
|166
|$
|147
|$
|19
|12.9
|%
|SYGMA
|Sales (GAAP)
|$
|2,152
|$
|2,129
|$
|23
|1.1
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|167
|170
|(3
|)
|(1.8
|)%
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|7.76
|%
|7.98
|%
|-22 bps
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|146
|$
|145
|$
|1
|0.7
|%
|Operating income (GAAP)
|21
|25
|(4
|)
|(16.0
|)%
|OTHER
|Sales (GAAP)
|$
|282
|$
|273
|$
|9
|3.3
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|75
|68
|7
|10.3
|%
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|26.60
|%
|24.91
|%
|169 bps
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|66
|$
|64
|$
|2
|3.1
|%
|Operating income (GAAP)
|9
|4
|5
|NM
|GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|9
|$
|14
|$
|(5
|)
|(35.7
|)%
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|298
|$
|237
|$
|61
|25.7
|%
|Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(5)
|(27
|)
|(26
|)
|(1
|)
|(3.8
|)
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(6)
|(53
|)
|(3
|)
|(50
|)
|NM
|Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|218
|$
|208
|$
|10
|4.8
|%
|Operating loss (GAAP)
|$
|(289
|)
|$
|(223
|)
|$
|(66
|)
|(29.6
|)%
|Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(5)
|27
|26
|1
|3.8
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(6)
|53
|3
|50
|NM
|Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(209
|)
|$
|(194
|)
|$
|(15
|)
|(7.7
|)%
|TOTAL SYSCO
|Sales (GAAP)
|$
|21,744
|$
|21,148
|$
|596
|2.8
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|4,051
|3,901
|150
|3.8
|%
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|18.63
|%
|18.45
|%
|18 bps
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|3,334
|$
|3,101
|$
|233
|7.5
|%
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(1) (4) (5)
|(102
|)
|(56
|)
|(46
|)
|(82.1
|)
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2) (6)
|(108
|)
|(42
|)
|(66
|)
|NM
|Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|3,124
|$
|3,003
|$
|121
|4.0
|%
|Operating income (GAAP)
|$
|717
|$
|800
|$
|(83
|)
|(10.4
|)%
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(1) (4) (5)
|102
|56
|46
|82.1
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2) (6)
|108
|42
|66
|NM
|Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|927
|$
|898
|$
|29
|3.2
|%
|(1)
|Primarily represents severance charges and transformation initiative costs.
|(2)
|Fiscal year 2027 and fiscal year 2026 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs.
|(3)
|Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results.
|(4)
|Includes restructuring and transformation initiative costs primarily in Europe.
|(5)
|Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
|(6)
|Represents acquisition and due diligence costs.
|NM
|Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
(In Millions)
Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company's liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 26, 2026
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 27, 2025
|13-Week Period Change in Dollars
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|278
|$
|86
|$
|192
|Additions to plant and equipment
|(97
|)
|(160
|)
|63
|Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment
|49
|24
|25
|Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|230
|$
|(50
|)
|$
|280
Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
(Dollars in Millions)
EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco's management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company's financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 26, 2026
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 27, 2025
|Change in Dollars
|% Change
|Net earnings (GAAP)
|$
|526
|$
|476
|$
|50
|10.5
|%
|Interest (GAAP)
|261
|172
|89
|51.7
|Income taxes (GAAP)
|161
|124
|37
|29.8
|Depreciation and amortization (GAAP)
|262
|233
|29
|12.4
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,210
|$
|1,005
|$
|205
|20.4
|%
|Certain Item adjustments:
|Impact of restructuring, transformational project, and other costs(1)
|98
|54
|44
|81.5
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2)
|57
|11
|46
|NM
|Impact of deal contingent rate lock transactions and other items associated with the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot(3)
|(237
|)
|-
|(237
|)
|NM
|EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|1,128
|$
|1,070
|$
|58
|5.4
|%
|Other expense (income), net, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(5)
|6
|28
|(22
|)
|(78.6
|)
|Depreciation and amortization, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(6)
|(207
|)
|(200
|)
|(7
|)
|(3.5
|)
|Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)
|$
|927
|$
|898
|$
|29
|3.2
|%
|(1)
|Fiscal year 2027 and fiscal year 2026 include charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of supply chain transformation costs and changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation.
|(2)
|Fiscal year 2027 and fiscal year 2026 include acquisition and due diligence costs.
|(3)
|Fiscal year 2027 primarily includes a gain on deal contingent rate lock transactions related to the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot.
|(4)
|In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not exclude interest income of $7 million and $6 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $28 million and $31 million in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2026, respectively.
|(5)
|Fiscal year 2027 represents $231 million in GAAP other expense (income), net less $237 million in income primarily from a gain on deal contingent rate lock transactions entered into to mitigate interest rate risk on permanent debt issued to finance the purchase of Jetro Restaurant Depot. Fiscal year 2026 represents $28 million in GAAP other expense (income), net.
|(6)
|Fiscal year 2027 includes $262 million in GAAP depreciation and amortization expense, less $55 million of Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to acquisitions. Fiscal year 2026 includes $233 million in GAAP depreciation and amortization expense, less $33 million of Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization expense primarily related to acquisitions.
|NM
|Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
(In Millions)
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. It is an important measure used by management to evaluate our access to liquidity, and we believe it is a representation of our financial strength. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA. In the table that follows, we have provided the calculation of our debt and net debt as a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA.
|Sep. 26, 2026
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|960
|Long-term debt
|12,860
|Total Debt (GAAP)
|13,820
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|(3,171
|)
|Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|10,649
|Net Earnings for the previous 12 months (GAAP)
|$
|1,806
|Adjusted EBITDA for the previous 12 months (Non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|4,445
|Total Debt/Net Earnings Ratio (GAAP)
|7.65
|Total Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP)
|3.11
|Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP)
|2.40
|Note:
|(1)Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this release.
Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Trailing Twelve Months)
(In Millions)
|13-Week Period Ended Sep. 26, 2026
| 13-Week
Period Ended
Jun. 27, 2026
| 13-Week
Period Ended
Mar. 28, 2026
| 13-Week
Period Ended
Dec. 27, 2025
|Total
|Net earnings (GAAP)
|$
|526
|$
|551
|$
|340
|$
|389
|$
|1,806
|Interest (GAAP)
|261
|205
|168
|173
|807
|Income taxes (GAAP)
|161
|169
|105
|121
|556
|Depreciation and amortization (GAAP)
|262
|252
|251
|240
|1,005
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,210
|$
|1,177
|$
|864
|$
|923
|$
|4,174
|Certain Item adjustments:
|Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs(1)
|98
|77
|93
|55
|323
|Impact of acquisition-related costs(2)
|57
|38
|13
|23
|131
|Impact of deal contingent rate lock transactions(3)
|(237
|)
|54
|-
|-
|(183
|)
|EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|1,128
|$
|1,346
|$
|970
|$
|1,001
|$
|4,445
|(1)
|Includes charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of supply chain transformation costs and changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. In addition, the 13-week period ended Jun. 27, 2026 includes the reversal of charges associated with a legal matter that were included in the 13-week period ended Mar. 28, 2026.
|(2)
|Includes acquisition and due diligence costs.
|(3)
|The 13-week period ended Sep. 26, 2026 includes a gain on deal contingent rate lock transactions related to the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot. The 13-week period ended Jun. 27, 2026 includes a loss on deal contingent rate lock transactions related to the planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot.
|(4)
|In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $7 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $28 million in Q1 fiscal year 2027, interest income of $8 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $24 million in Q4 fiscal year 2026, interest income of $6 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $31 million in Q3 fiscal year 2026, and interest income of $5 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $33 million in Q2 fiscal year 2026.
Projected Adjusted EPS Guidance
Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure; however, we cannot predict with certainty certain items that would be included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the relevant future periods. Due to these uncertainties, we cannot provide a quantitative reconciliation of projected adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. However, we expect to calculate adjusted earnings per share for future periods in the same manner as the reconciliations provided for the historical periods herein.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment