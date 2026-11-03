Vivosim Labs And Chemveda Life Sciences Join Forces To Put AI-Designed Drug Candidates To The Human Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration closes the loop between AI drug design and human biology: Chemveda designs and makes the molecules, VivoSim's NAMkindTM 3D human liver and intestine models show which ones are safe to advance, in weeks rather than years

SAN DIEGO and HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) (“VivoSim” or“Company”), a provider of AI-enabled New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for preclinical safety, and Chemveda Life Sciences (“Chemveda”), an integrated contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), today announced a strategic collaboration to test and screen AI-derived drug compounds in VivoSim's human-relevant NAMkindTM 3D tissue models.

Artificial intelligence has changed how fast new drugs can be imagined. Generative models can now propose thousands of novel molecules in the time it once took to design a handful. What has not kept pace is the ability to know, early, which of those molecules will be safe and effective in people. Liver and gastrointestinal toxicity remain among the most common reasons promising drugs fail in the clinic, often after years of work and hundreds of millions of dollars.

VivoSim and Chemveda are built to close that gap. Under the collaboration, Chemveda will support the design, synthesis, optimization and development of AI-designed compounds for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, while VivoSim will evaluate selected compounds using its NAMkindTM Liver and NAMkindTM Intestine human tissue models, built from primary human cells. The result is a rapid design-make-test cycle in which toxicity and efficacy signals from human tissue reach the chemist while the molecule can still be changed. VivoSim's prospective screens can evaluate more than 20 compounds in two weeks.

The science behind the partnership is already proven. Across a clinical dataset of 92 small-molecule compounds, VivoSim's NAMkindTM Liver model predicted drug-induced liver injury with 91% accuracy, 90% sensitivity and 95% specificity. On compound sets where animal models and traditional methods detect only 50–65% of true liver toxicants, VivoSim's models have exceeded 90% sensitivity. The collaboration also arrives as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration actively encourages human-relevant NAMs in place of animal testing.

“AI has handed our industry a firehose producing new molecules. What it hasn't handed us is a way to know which of them will work and which may harm patients,” said Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman of VivoSim.“That is exactly the problem VivoSim was built to solve. With Chemveda making AI-designed compounds at world-class speed and quality, and VivoSim testing them in real human tissue, our partners will know in weeks, not years, which molecules deserve to move forward. This is what drug discovery looks like when we replace guesswork with human-relevant results.”

“Chemveda was founded to shorten the distance between an idea and a molecule, and AI is now compressing that distance faster than anyone expected,” said Dr. Bheema Rao Paraselli, founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemveda Life Sciences.“Our clients need a safety answer that is just as fast and far more human-relevant than what the industry has relied on. By combining Chemveda's discovery, medicinal and process chemistry capabilities with VivoSim's NAMkindTM models, we can create a tighter feedback loop between molecular design, synthesis and human-relevant biological data. That means our clients can not only identify liabilities earlier, but also put those insights directly back into the hands of the chemists designing the next molecule. Together, we are turning design-make-test into design-make-know.”

The joint offering will be available to Chemveda's global client base, with first programs expected to begin in Q4, 2026. Companies interested in screening AI-derived compounds through the collaboration can contact either company using the details below.

About VivoSim Labs, Inc.

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (“VivoSim” and the“Company”), is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company that is focused on providing testing of drugs and drug candidates in three-dimensional (“3D”) human tissue models of liver and intestine. The Company offers partners liver and intestinal toxicology insights using its new approach methodologies (“NAM”) models. The Company anticipates accelerated adoption of human tissue models following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Roadmap to refine animal testing requirements in favor of these non-animal NAM methods. VivoSim Labs operates from San Diego, CA. Visit .

About Chemveda Life Sciences

Founded in 2008 by Dr. Bheema Rao Paraselli, Chemveda Life Sciences is an integrated contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academia from early discovery through development and manufacturing. With more than 600 employees and a global footprint spanning India, San Diego, and Dundee, Scotland, Chemveda provides integrated capabilities across discovery and medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis, process R&D, scale-up, and manufacturing. Its scientific platforms span small molecules and advanced modalities, including peptides, oligonucleotides, PROTACs, and ADC linkers. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's cash on hand, revenue growth guidance and the Company's progress in marketing contract research services using NAMs models to pharmaceutical companies. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 14, 2026, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2026. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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VivoSim Labs, Inc.



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