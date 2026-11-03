Cero Therapeutics Doses 7Th Patient In Phase 1 CER-1236 Trial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seventh patient of the trial at the second cohort

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CERO) (“CERo” or the“Company”), an innovative cellular immunotherapy company advancing next-generation engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces that it has completed dosing for the fourth patient of the second cohort (7th patient overall) in its Phase 1 CER-1236 clinical trial (CERTAIN-T) in hemotologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and myelofibrosis (MF). Investigators have completed the initial seven days of follow-up after infusion and protocol-defined safety, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and clinical activity endpoint monitoring is ongoing.

The Company has now treated seven patients in its Phase 1 trial. In the previous three patients treated in the Second cohort, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed during the DLT assessment period. As previously reported, CERo has also observed expansion of infused CER-1236 cells following administration, supporting continued evaluation of CER-1236's pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile as the study advances through dose escalation.

Robert Sikorski, M.D., Ph.D., CERo Chief Medical Officer, stated,“Having expanded our clinical trial sites, we continue to make progress in the CERTAIN-T study. As we proceed in accordance with the clinical protocol, our priority remains the careful evaluation of the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile, and any preliminary clinical activity of CER-1236. The planned inclusion of patients with MDS and MF reflects our interest in exploring CER-1236 across additional hematologic malignancies with significant unmet need and further assessing the potential of its differentiated phagocytic CAR-T mechanism.”

The first-in-human, multicenter, open-label Phase 1/1b study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236. The trial was initially focused on AML patients, including those with relapsed/refractory disease, measurable residual disease, or newly diagnosed TP53-mutated AML, and has since expanded to include transfusion-dependent MDS (“TD-MDS”), high-risk MDS (“HR-MDS”), and post-JAK inhibitor MF. Primary endpoints include safety and tolerability, while secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics and measures of clinical response, including overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD).

CERo Chief Executive Officer Chris Ehrlich added,“We have carefully and diligently executed this trial over two cohorts and continue to be encouraged by the outcomes seen to date. We look forward to reporting our progress.”

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body's full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo has commenced clinical trials for its lead product candidate CER-1236 for hematological malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“strive,”“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo's management.

Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Chris Ehrlich

Chief Executive Officer

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Investors:

CORE IR

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