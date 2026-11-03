Dynacor Group Announces US$20 Million Gold Purchase And Prepayment Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that the Corporation entered into an unsecured US$20 million Gold Purchase and Prepayment Facility (the“Facility”) with Auramet International, Inc. (“Auramet”). The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Facility for its working capital needs, notably to build inventory for its Svetlana plant in Ecuador which is in the final stages of refurbishment.

Under the Facility, the gold produced by one or all of Dynacor's subsidiaries may be sold under spot, forward, in-process and prepayment arrangements, subject to certain customary conditions. In addition, the Corporation may receive prepayments for specified quantities of London Good Delivery gold bullion prior to delivery, on a revolving basis. The maximum aggregate amount of outstanding prepayments and undelivered gold under the Facility is $20.0 million. The Facility has a two-year term and is extendable annually by agreement between Dynacor and Auramet.

The Facility contains terms and conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, including certain specified positive and negative covenants and mandatory repayment terms.

“The Facility provides non-dilutive capital and flexibility for Svetlana, which is the cornerstone of the first phase of our expansion strategy,” said Daniel Misiano, President & CEO of Dynacor.“By structuring the financing with physical delivery, with no disruption to our PX ImpactTM responsible gold program, we preserve the strength of our balance sheet and business model as we transition Svetlana into production."

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit for more information.

About Auramet

Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 400 years combined industry experience. It is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world and has provided over $1.5 billion in term financing facilities to date. Auramet offers a full range of services including physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending), and project finance advisory services to participants in the precious metals supply chain.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This document contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ((( Forward-Looking Statements ))). Forward-Looking Statements in this document include statements about the intended use of the net proceeds of the Facility, the completion of the refurbishment of the plant in Ecuador, and the Corporation's ability to produce and sell gold and receive pre-payments under the Facility over its term. Forward-Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as“believes”,“expects”,“will”,“intends”,“projects”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“predicts”,“aims”,“targets”,“would”,“could”,“may”,“should”,“likely”,“plans”,“forecasts”,“continues”, or similar terms (or the negative thereof). There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which such Forward-Looking Statements are based will occur or, even if they do occur, will result in the performance, events or results expected.

Forward-Looking Statements are necessarily based on a number of management's beliefs, assumptions and opinions considered reasonable by management as of the date they are made and on information currently available to Dynacor. These include the assumptions that the conditions to sales and pre-payments under the Facility will be met; that the refurbishment of the Ecuador plant will be completed; that the Corporation's subsidiaries will produce and deliver refined gold in the quantities, quality and timing required under the Facility; the variations in gold price; that the Corporation's needs will not change in a way that requires the net proceeds to be reallocated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such Forward-Looking Statements. Many factors could cause the actual results of Dynacor to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements, including, without limitation: the Corporation's inability to satisfy the conditions precedent in respect of the Facility and related pre-payments; the Corporation's inability to repay the Facility; production shortfalls or delays in delivering gold; gold price volatility; counterparty risk; political, regulatory and operational risks in the countries where Dynacor and its subsidiaries operate; a reallocation of the net proceeds and those other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Dynacor's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ ( ).

Dynacor disclaims any obligation to update or revise these Forward-Looking Statements after the date of this document, except as may be required under applicable securities laws or by the TSX.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

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Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

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