Arizona Business & Development, Inc. (Dba AZ Big Media) Renews Lease At 3101 Central Plaza In Phoenix

Boxer Property is pleased to announce that Arizona Business & Development, Inc. has renewed its lease for 5,133 square feet at 3101 Central Plaza.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona Business & Development, Inc. (dba AZ Big Media) Renews Lease at 3101 Central Plaza in PhoenixPhoenix, AZ – Boxer Property is pleased to announce that Arizona Business & Development, Inc. (dba AZ Big Media) has renewed its lease for 5,133 square feet at 3101 Central Plaza, located at 3101 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012. The tenant has signed a five-year renewal, continuing its presence at the prominent Midtown Phoenix office property. The lease was negotiated by David Barry, Boxer Regional Leasing Manager, and Robert Wilder, Boxer Property Leasing Agent.“We have had a positive experience leasing with Boxer Property, and the team has provided the support and responsiveness we need to operate our business effectively,” said Mike Atkinson, President of Arizona Business & Development, Inc.3101 Central Plaza is a premier office destination in Phoenix, featuring:Prime Central Corridor Location: Located in the heart of Phoenix's Midtown Corridor, the property provides convenient access to I-10, I-17, Downtown Phoenix, and numerous restaurants, retail shops, and services.Spacious Office Environment: The property features a 16-story high-rise office tower with 248,863 square feet of office space, providing a professional environment for businesses of various sizes.Garden Building & Outdoor Amenities: In addition to the high-rise tower, the property includes a two-story, 17,300-square-foot Garden Building, a park-like area with outdoor seating, and pleasant courtyard.Tenant-Focused Amenities: Tenants benefit from on-site security, on-site maintenance and management, FedEx and UPS drop boxes, and a dedicated tenant conference center.Convenient Surroundings: The property is surrounded by a variety of dining and retail options, including Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Alexi's and First Watch, while Park Central Mall is located directly across the street.Professional Workspace: Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows provide expansive views, while the property's Class A environment offers businesses a well-maintained and professional setting in one of Phoenix's established commercial corridors.About Arizona Business & Development, Inc. (dba AZ Big Media)For more than 35 years, dba AZ Big Media has been bringing readers the state's most compelling business, real estate and lifestyle news through the print editions of Az Business and AZRE magazines, Ranking Arizona, Az Business Leaders, Experience AZ, People & Projects to Know, Arizona Business Angels and Play Ball, the only official spring training publication of The Cactus League.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.

Andy Hilditch

Boxer Property

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Arizona Business & Development, Inc. (dba AZ Big Media) Renews Lease at 3101 Central Plaza in Phoenix News Provided By Boxer Property November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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