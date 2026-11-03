Securitas USA Announces Additional Security Career Opportunities In North Dakota

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Continued growth creates more than 2,000 additional hours of security work per week in Ellendale and the Harwood/Fargo area

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., a global leader in protective services, is recruiting security professionals in Ellendale and the Harwood/Fargo area of North Dakota to meet continued demand for its services. The company is hiring to fill more than 2,000 additional hours of security work each week, creating new opportunities for job seekers across the region and beyond.The hiring effort builds on Securitas USA's 2025 expansion in North Dakota and reflects continued growth in the company's local security operations.“Our continued growth in North Dakota is creating opportunities for people who want to build a career in security,” said Mark Rice, Area Vice President, Securitas USA.“We're looking to connect with candidates in our local communities and beyond who take pride in helping protect people and property and want to grow with our team.”Full-time and part-time positions are available in Ellendale and the Harwood/Fargo area starting at $25 an hour and up for Regional Account Manager, Security Supervisors, Security Control Room Operators, Security Officers, and Multi-Site Officers.Securitas USA offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and company paid life insurance. Securitas USA provides paid training and offers opportunities for career growth.Securitas USA encourages interested candidates to review individual job postings for responsibilities, qualifications, schedules, and compensation. Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, have basic computer literacy, and be able to read, write, and speak English. Supervisory and Account Manager roles require prior leadership or security experience. A North Dakota security license will be obtained through Securitas USA's training program. Candidates outside the immediate area who are interested in working in North Dakota are also encouraged to explore available positions.Securitas USA is committed to providing equal employment opportunities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race/ethnicity, color, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, status as a protected veteran, or any other applicable legally protected characteristic. To apply: Visit SecuritasJobs and search for opportunities in Ellendale, Harwood, or Fargo, North Dakota.

Ahlilah Longmire

Securitas Usa

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Securitas USA Announces Additional Security Career Opportunities in North Dakota News Provided By Securitas Usa November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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