Logistics Plus Opens New Offices In Panama And Guatemala

Panama and Guatemala

LP Panama and LP Guatemala extend the global network across Central America, connecting customers, cargo, and opportunities across the region.

- Yuriy OstapyakERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced that Logistics Plus Panama and Logistics Plus Guatemala are officially open for business, adding two new offices to the LP global network in Central America.Located in Panama City, the new LP Panama office can handle air, ocean, and ground import/export shipments, local transportation, customs services, and related logistics solutions. Panama connects two oceans and some of the busiest trade routes on the planet, and LP Panama's team includes operations, business development, and sales and customer relations professionals.LP Guatemala opens new doors across the region, with a team that brings together business development, pricing and regional procurement, and operations expertise. Both offices are led by Kendall Ovalles, Regional Manager, Central America & Caribbean, with Jose“Pepe” Garza, Managing Director, Latin America, providing broader regional oversight.“We are very excited to get started and build Panama and Guatemala into strong parts of the LP network,” said Ovalles, Logistics Plus.“As we develop the customer pipeline and grow both teams, we look forward to supporting LP offices around the world with leads, pricing, and quotations for opportunities involving Panama and Guatemala.”“With both teams on the ground, we have even more ways to connect customers, cargo, and opportunities across the LP network,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus.“Our Guatemala and Panama teams bring plenty of experience, energy, and a knack for finding solutions. Welcome to the LP family!”To learn more about Logistics Plus and its global network of offices, visit logisticsplus/locations.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plusdelivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Workand a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.

Scott Frederick

Logistics Plus, Inc.

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Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

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Logistics Plus Opens New Offices in Panama and Guatemala News Provided By Logistics Plus, Inc. November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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