Business Reporter: Legal Technology Must Be Part Of The Operating Model To Avoid The Integration Tax

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How organisational readiness, suitable tools and timely action can deliver better results from technology investments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, corporate governance and legal software provider DiliTrust talks about how disconnected records, workflows and responsibilities can create hidden costs as legal teams adopt more technology, undermining the benefits of digital investment. Known as the“integration tax”, these costs emerge when technologies operate in isolation rather than as part of a connected legal operating model. The consequences include duplicated work, delayed decisions, disconnected records and uncertainty over which information or system to trust. The problem is not necessarily the technology itself, but how it is implemented and integrated into existing processes. Contract management, matter management and governance platforms may improve individual tasks, yet leave legal professionals searching across silos, reconciling conflicting information and rebuilding decision histories.Avoiding the integration tax requires three practical steps. First, businesses should establish organisational readiness. Before implementation, teams should clarify process ownership, standardise data, define approval routes and prepare users for new ways of working. Second, it's key to success to choose tools that support the wider operating model. Point solutions can deliver value, but their purpose, ownership and connections to other systems must be clear. Technology should strengthen end-to-end workflows, not create additional records to maintain. Third, action should be taken before workarounds become entrenched. Personal trackers, email-based approvals and disconnected folders can become a parallel operating model, making future integration increasingly difficult.A legal operating system (legal OS) connects data, workflows and decisions through clear ownership and governance. Treating technology as part of the operating model enables legal teams to reduce rework, improve visibility and operate with greater confidence as strategic business partners.To learn more about how to avoid the most common pitfalls when deploying legal technology, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About DiliTrustDiliTrust is the only AI-native, fully integrated platform built to simplify and connect every dimension of legal work, empowering corporate legal teams to move faster, reduce risk and drive business decisions.

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Business Reporter: Legal technology must be part of the operating model to avoid the integration tax News Provided By Business Reporter November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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