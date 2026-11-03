Moon World Resorts Appoints Artemis II Mission Specialist, Jeremy Hansen As Astronaut + Space Strategist

JEREMY HANSEN - ASTRONAUT + SPACE STRATEGIST - MOON WORLD RESORTS

MOON Smart City Masterplan perfectly positioned in a " Category of One"

MOON 12 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN THERE 8 BILLION WANT TO VISIT

Moon World Resorts Appoints Jeremy Hansen as Astronaut + Space Strategist. Jeremy becomes the Guardian of MOON's authenticity in everything related to Space.

- Jeremy Hansen, Astronaut + Space Strategist, Moon World ResortsTORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR) has appointed Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II Mission Specialist, as Astronaut + Space Strategist, across all MOON Smart City Masterplans. In this key role, Hansen becomes the Guardian of MOON's authenticity in everything related to Space. A mandate which spans Space tourism, Astronaut training, Space institutions, Space and Aerospace commerce, lunar habitats and various educational authorities connecting MOON to the wider global Space community.Hansen brings to the role, a 32 year Royal Canadian Air Force career and 17 years as a Canadian Space Agency astronaut. Named to the Artemis II crew on April 3, 2023, Hansen launched aboard Orion in April 2026, alongside Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch. From April 1st through 10th, the crew flew more than 1,100,000 kilometres during their journey around Earth's Moon and back, surpassing Apollo 13's distance record for the furthest humans have flown from Earth, observed parts of the far side of the Moon never before seen by human eyes, and witnessed a solar eclipse. Hansen became the first Canadian to travel to the Moon, and the first non-American to travel beyond low earth orbit into deep space. He received the Gold Medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in 2014, the United States Congressional Space Medal of Honor in 2026 and the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in 2026.A Space Partnership Built for Global ScaleHansen's engagement transcends strategic counsel. He joins the Advisory Board, serves as global MOON Ambassador, and acts as spokesperson relating to all things Space. His direct focus areas include the Lunar Surface and Lunar Base experiences, Astronaut training facilities, Space and Aerospace commerce partnerships, Space Tourism commerce partnerships, University affiliations, Technology commerce partnerships, and guest experience across every Space related touchpoint within MOON.Lunar Experience meets MOON's Global Vision“Jeremy has been to Earth's Moon; this changes everything about how MOON conveys its narrative. His experience and judgment sits at the centre of every space related decision we make; from the Lunar Surface experience to Astronaut training. Jeremy does not simply lend his name to MOON, he lends his exemplary standing: 32 years of service, a place in history as the first Canadian to travel to the Moon, and an authority on what authentic space experience requires. We are honoured and humbled to welcome Jeremy to our amazing global team and to MOON's unique mission”.Sandra G. Matthews, Co-Founder and President, Moon World ResortsTipping points come in all shapes and sizes, this one, a truly exceptional Canadian Astronaut.“MOON will be many things to many people, none more so than the 2.5 million annual guests who will walk on MOON's authentic Lunar surface and explore its realistic Lunar base. With MOON we are creating the ultimate Live Work Play environment + A Smart City + Buildings of Global Significance; however, we haven't forgotten our roots. MOON is about providing guests with the ability to participate rather than simply spectate! Jeremy joining our exclusive global team clearly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to an authentic guest experience. At its core MOON is all about planet Earth's magnificent Moon. Welcome Jeremy, we have been waiting for you and now you are here”.Michael R. Henderson, Co-Founder and CEO, Moon World ResortsReturning to the Moon“When I flew around the Moon on Artemis II with Reid, Victor, and Christina, we were captivated by what we witnessed, the extraordinary textures of the lunar surface and the scale of the features preserved in the landscape. The Moon pulled at me to venture down to the surface and explore it up close. Forever an optimist, I wouldn't entirely rule out returning to explore the lunar surface of the actual Moon; however, unlikely that may be. In the meantime, MOON, offers an extraordinary opportunity to share the experience of walking on the lunar landscape and looking back at tiny earth, a view I have missed. With this unique combination of MOON's ambition, pursuit of excellence and collaboration in architecture, engineering, design and the human experience, I couldn't help but be drawn to this significant challenge. I'm excited to contribute to Moon World Resorts to assist them achieve their extraordinary vision”. Jeremy Hansen, Astronaut + Space Strategist, Moon World ResortsAbout Jeremy Hansen, MSC, CD, FRCGSJeremy Hansen served as a Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot and Canadian Space Agency astronaut. A veteran of 32 years of military service and 17 years with the Canadian Space Agency, he served as capcom at NASA Mission Control and became the first Canadian to lead a NASA astronaut class. As Mission Specialist on Artemis II, he became the first Canadian to travel to the Moon and the first non-American on any deep space mission. Hansen announced his retirement from full-time astronaut service effective September 2026, transitioning into a Royal Canadian Air Force reservist role and a continued focus on space policy as a Special Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister and Canadian Minister of Industry for space.Check out Earthrise, A Canadian Astronaut's Journey Into Deep Space, now availableAbout Moon World ResortsMoon World Resorts is developing the world's most innovative experiential destinations. A global portfolio of MOON Smart Cities set within 556 acre masterplans anchored by the world's largest true architectural sphere.Moon World Resorts is the proud recipient of the prestigious 2026 AHEAD award for best“New Concept” within the entire Americas.MOON will rise in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Africa. As the most anticipated and iconic hospitality development on earth, MOON is perfectly positioned in a unique“Category of One.”Click link below for further details on MOON + high-resolution imagesMOON VIDEO, IMAGES & FACT SHEETMedia ContactsMoon World Resorts Inc.Investor and Strategic Communications...#MOON #MoonWorldResorts #MoonResorts #MoonDubai #JeremyHansen #ArtemisII #CanadianSpaceAgency #Astronaut #SpaceTourism #SpaceStrategist #LuxuryResorts #SmartCity #Innovation #HospitalityMoon World Resorts Inc. | Toronto, Canada |

Sandra Matthews

Moon World Resorts Inc.

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Moon World Resorts Appoints Artemis II Mission Specialist, Jeremy Hansen as Astronaut + Space Strategist News Provided By Moon World Resorts Inc. November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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