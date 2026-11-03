Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center Brings Robotic-Arm Assisted Knee Replacement To Outpatient Surgery In Nashua

Andrew Garber, MD, of New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center performs the first Mako SmartRoboticsTM total knee replacement at Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center in Nashua, N.H., on Oct. 27, 2026.

Mako SmartRoboticsTM total knee replacement at NASC marks a significant milestone in outpatient orthopedic care

- Andrew Garber, MDNASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center (NASC) has performed its first robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement using Stryker's Mako SmartRoboticsTM system. The October 27 procedure was performed by Andrew Garber, MD, a fellowship-trained total joint surgeon with New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center (NHOC). With the introduction of Mako SmartRoboticsTM, NASC is expanding access to robotic-assisted partial and total knee replacement for appropriately selected patients in a same-day outpatient setting.Mako uses a CT scan of the patient's own knee to build a 3D model before surgery. The surgeon uses that model to plan the size and position of the implant for that patient's anatomy. During the procedure, the robotic arm helps the surgeon carry out the plan, and Stryker's AccuStopTM haptic technology helps keep the cutting within the planned boundaries. Stryker reports that more than 2.5 million Mako procedures have been performed worldwide.“Every knee is a little different, and Mako lets me plan the replacement around the patient's own anatomy before we ever get to the operating room,” said Dr. Garber.“Being able to do that in an outpatient center, where patients recover and go home the same day, is a real benefit for the right patients.”The addition of Mako SmartRoboticsTM represents the latest advancement in NASC's rapidly expanding orthopedic services. In collaboration with surgeons from New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center, NASC launched its total joint replacement program in November 2025 with its first total shoulder replacement, performed by Dr. Daniel Bouvier. Dr. Andrew Garber introduced outpatient direct anterior total hip replacement in March 2026, followed by Dr. Eric Benson, who spearheaded the launch of the center's total knee replacement program in August 2026. Building on this foundation, Dr. Garber performed NASC's first Mako SmartRoboticsTM total knee replacement in October 2026, further advancing the center's commitment to comprehensive outpatient orthopedic care.Dr. Garber and Daniel Wilson, MD, also of NHOC, will offer Mako robotic partial and total knee replacement at NASC. This latest achievement follows another significant milestone for NASC: being named the No. 2 ambulatory surgery center in New Hampshire on Newsweek's list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2027. The recognition underscores NASC's continued focus on quality, patient-centered care and expanding access to specialized outpatient procedures.“Bringing Mako SmartRoboticsTM to NASC marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to advancing outpatient surgical care in southern New Hampshire,” said Meredith Sterling, BSN, RN, CNOR, Nurse Administrator at NASC.“In less than a year, we have established comprehensive joint replacement services encompassing shoulders, hips and knees, culminating in the introduction of robotic-assisted knee replacement. This remarkable growth would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of our surgeons, anesthesia providers, nursing staff, surgical technologists, sterile processing, purchasing and administrative teams. As a lower-cost outpatient surgical provider, we are proud to combine advanced technology with accessible, high-quality, patient-centered care. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and the advanced surgical options we can now offer our community.”Patients considering knee replacement can learn more about NASC's orthopedic services at services/orthopedics-sports-medicine/.About Nashua Ambulatory Surgical CenterNashua Ambulatory Surgical Center (NASC) is an outpatient surgery center at 15 Riverside Street in Nashua, New Hampshire. Since 2012, NASC has provided same-day surgical care in orthopedics and sports medicine, ophthalmology, plastic surgery and podiatry. NASC is licensed by the State of New Hampshire and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Learn more at .About Andrew Garber, MDAndrew Garber, MD, is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and total joint specialist with New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Louisville and his adult reconstruction fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Florida. His fellowship training included robotic hip and knee arthroplasty and partial knee replacement. Dr. Garber specializes in anterior approach total hip replacement, robotic partial and total knee replacement, and complex and revision hip and knee surgery. He sees patients in Nashua and Bedford. To schedule a consultation, visit or call New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center at 603.883.0091.

Meredith Sterling

Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center

+1 603.882.0950

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Nashua Ambulatory Surgical Center Brings Robotic-Arm Assisted Knee Replacement to Outpatient Surgery in Nashua News Provided By DocWeb Consulting November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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