Mac Business Solutions Awarded Positions On NASA SEWP VI In Categories A And C

NASA SEWP VI Contract Holder

Awards give federal agencies a single path to Apple hardware and to the services that support it

- Marc Samuels, VP of Business Development at Mac Business SolutionsGAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mac Business Solutions (MBS), an Apple Premium Business Partner, Apple Authorized Service Provider, and certified Jamf partner, announced it has been awarded two contracts under NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI), holding positions in Category A and Category C.The Category A contract (Contract Number 80TECH26D2106) covers Information Technology, Communications, and Audio Visual solutions. MBS can support eligible product-based requirements involving hardware, software, cloud technology and related installation, integration, training, maintenance and support services.The Category C contract (Contract Number 80TECH26D0777) covers ITC/AV mission-oriented services, allowing MBS to pursue mission- and program-level service requirements, including systems integration, IT consulting, engineering and design, cybersecurity, digital government, data processing, hosting and other ITC/AV professional services.Having both contracts allows MBS to work extensively with agencies that need a variety of services. A team that needs Mac computers deployed across an office as well as someone to design and secure their environment can reach MBS through the same acquisition vehicle and procurement path.“Apple deployments don't end when the hardware arrives. With positions in both Category A and Category C, MBS can help federal agencies acquire Apple technology and then design, deploy, secure, manage, and support the environment around it.” – Marc Samuels, VP of Business Development at Mac Business SolutionsNASA SEWP is a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) available to federal agencies and their approved contractors. Created in 1993, it was the first GWAC in the federal acquisition space. Today, it processes more than 50,000 orders a year and is self-funded through a 0.34 percent usage fee. The SEWP VI ordering period began November 1, 2026. SEWP V is intended to be extended through January 31, 2027.Federal agencies and approved contractors can find MBS contract details, ordering steps, and program management contacts at mbsdirect/nasa-sewp.About Mac Business SolutionsFounded in 1990, Mac Business Solutions is an Apple-focused IT solutions provider supporting enterprise, government, and education customers nationwide. MBS helps organizations plan, deploy, manage, and support Apple environments through the full device lifecycle, with an emphasis on security, scalability, and operational efficiency.

Marc Samuels

Mac Business Solutions

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mac Business Solutions Awarded Positions on NASA SEWP VI in Categories A and C News Provided By DocWeb Consulting November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.