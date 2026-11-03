Rosie AI Unveils BOB, Redefining How Businesses Train, Empower And Develop Their People Through AI

Stephanie Schiedt, reviewing functionality with Rosie AI Development Team in Cleveland, Ohio

With a sixth-grade education, Co-Founder Stephani Scheidt defied expectations, helping build the very technology her company now brings to market.

- Managing Partner, Stephani ScheidtCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosie AI today unveiled BOB (Bot Operated Buyer), an AI-powered training module that allows employees to rehearse complete customer conversations, navigate challenging objections, and develop confidence before taking live calls.But BOB is more than a simulation tool. It introduces the concept of an organization's own 24-hour training university-a personalized, always-available learning environment where employees can practice, strengthen their knowledge, and prepare for real-world interactions.A Problem of Access, Not AbilityBOB grew from a simple belief: nobody's potential should be limited by what they haven't had the opportunity to learn.That belief traces to Stephani Scheidt, Rosie AI's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, whose formal education ended in sixth grade.Rather than accepting those limitations, Scheidt spent months working directly alongside software developers, contributing ideas, helping build features, testing functionality, and shaping the technology Rosie AI now introduces.Her role was not ceremonial. She helped turn the company's vision into working software."The right tools change what a person believes they can achieve. BOB lets reps fail in private, master the information, and turn uncertainty into unshakable confidence before going live," said Stephani Scheidt, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.Enroll in Your Own UniversityBOB is designed to function as an organization's personal MasterClass-a training environment available 24 hours a day.Employees can practice complete customer conversations, rehearse complex objections, experience simulated multi-agent workflows, and receive feedback without risking a real customer relationship.The broader vision extends beyond roleplay. BOB provides a controlled training environment where teams can become familiar with Rosie AI's Live Q&A and coaching tools before using them in real customer conversations.Organizations can also use approved learning material and training insights to expand their private knowledge resources, helping future employees benefit from what their teams have learned.For business owners, BOB offers a scalable approach to training. For managers, it creates opportunities for consistent practice and development. For employees, it offers a place to learn at their own pace, repeat difficult scenarios, and build confidence.Part of the Rosie AI EcosystemBOB is a training module within Rosie AI's broader technology ecosystem, which is being developed to connect organizational knowledge, live conversation assistance, customer intelligence, and business workflow automation.The company's expanding portfolio includes InsureIQ, a standalone, multi-tenant insurance agency platform currently in development.InsureIQ is designed to bring together insurance product knowledge, Live Q&A, InsureIQ Coach, customer-intent intelligence, training, and agency management capabilities within a unified workspace. Its production security, integrations, data-provenance controls, and supporting infrastructure remain under development and testing.Other Rosie AI applications, including Settlement IQ and private-investment management solutions, remain in beta.BOB's introduction does not constitute the commercial release of those platforms.Alongside the BOB announcement, Rosie AI is sharing a preview of The Architects of Rosie, a cinematic look at the people and purpose behind the company.About Rosie AIRosie AI is a Cleveland-based technology company developing intelligent tools for employee training, organizational knowledge, live conversation assistance, and business operations.Guided by the belief that“Every Business Deserves a Rosie,” the company aims to make advanced technology and practical knowledge more accessible to organizations and the people who power them.

Naomi Hikari

Rosie AI LLC

+1 866-290-8994

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Rosie AI Unveils BOB, Redefining How Businesses Train, Empower and Develop Their People Through AI News Provided By Rosie AI November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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