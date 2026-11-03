Anniston Academy Named 2026 Best Of Tennessee Award Winner For Private School

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anniston Academy, a therapeutic private school serving children who learn differently, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Tennessee Award for Private School. The recognition highlights the school's individualized approach to education and its growing role as a resource for families across the Upper Cumberland region.Approved by the Tennessee Department of Education as a Category I private school, Anniston Academy serves students ages 3 to 12, including autistic children and students with ADHD or dyslexia. Its model pairs individualized academics and small classrooms with integrated therapeutic support. Montessori-inspired classrooms emphasize hands-on learning, while teachers trained in Orton-Gillingham methods deliver structured literacy and math instruction. Applied Behavior Analysis is available on site alongside speech and occupational therapy. This arrangement allows educators and clinicians to collaborate closely and helps students carry new skills into real-life settings.Founded in 2025 by educators and clinicians with personal ties to autism, Anniston Academy grew from a simple observation. Families should not have to shuttle their children between school and multiple therapy appointments to find the support they need. The school brings those services together in one place and connects students to the wider community through experiences such as Community Helper Days. Its guiding philosophy is captured in its motto,“Honoring Every Journey, Empowering Every Mind, Building a Village of Care.” Families have shared that their children feel understood and successful at school, many for the first time.“Our school is more than just a building,” said Dr. Kathryn DuBray, founder and executive director of Anniston Academy.“It's a safe space for students with autism, ADHD, giftedness, and other learning differences to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. With full-time care, embedded therapies, and a truly individualized approach, we aim to take the stress off parents and put the focus back on what matters: the growth and happiness of every child.”Looking ahead, Anniston Academy remains committed to expanding access to neurodiversity-affirming education for families throughout Tennessee. The 2026 Best of Tennessee Award for Private School affirms the school's dedication to creating a place where every child can grow and thrive.For more information, click here.

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Anniston Academy Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Award Winner for Private School News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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