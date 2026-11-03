Ironwave Technologies' FSFS-120 Fast-Switch Synthesizer Delivers 1 Μs Switching From 1.25 To 20 Ghz

Luff Research FSFS-120 Fast Switching Synthesizer

Luff Research division's multi-octave synthesizer pairs microsecond frequency hopping with 1 kHz resolution for EW, radar and test systems

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The FSFS-120 from Ironwave Technologies' Luff Research division is a fast-switch frequency synthesizer that covers 1.25 to 20 GHz and settles on a new frequency in 1 microsecond.Systems that hop, scan or jam need a source that can change frequency faster than the threat does, without giving up signal quality. The FSFS-120 covers more than four octaves in one unit, steps in 1 kHz increments, and holds phase noise to -125 dBc/Hz at 10 MHz offset. Spurious output is -60 dBc typical, and output power is +15 dBm typical (+13 dBm minimum).The synthesizer accepts 18-bit parallel control with strobe or RS-488 serial control. It locks to an external reference and automatically falls back to its internal ±0.5 PPM reference if the external signal is lost, so the system keeps running. The FSFS-120 operates from -20 °C to +70 °C."Speed is the whole game in electronic warfare, and system designers shouldn't have to trade phase noise for faster switching," said Paul Dell, VP of Global Growth at Ironwave Technologies. "The FSFS-120 hops in a microsecond across nearly 19 GHz of bandwidth."The FSFS-120 is designed and built in the USA by Luff Research, an Ironwave Technologies company. Ironwave is AS9100D and ITAR registered. Learn more at ironwavetech/luff-research.About Ironwave TechnologiesIronwave Technologies, headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, builds tailored RF and microwave solutions for defense and aerospace partners, solving the unsolvable to keep warfighters safe and secure. Its five divisions, Mu-Del Electronics, American Microwave Corporation, Luff Research, Syntonics, and RF Bay design and manufacture products in the USA. Learn more at ironwavetech.

John Shedd

Ironwave Technologies

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ironwave Technologies' FSFS-120 Fast-Switch Synthesizer Delivers 1 μs Switching From 1.25 to 20 GHz News Provided By Ironwave Technologies November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.