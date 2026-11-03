Don't Hire Happy People, Says Hiring Expert Patrick Valtin In New Free Ebook

The Future of Talent Acquisition, a free ebook for small-business owners by hiring expert Patrick Valtin, founder of HireBox.

The Future of Talent Acquisition explains why AI-written applications made resumes and interviews unreliable, and the six drives owners should measure instead.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Valtin, founder of the pre-hire assessment platform HireBox and author of No-Fail Hiring 2.0, today released a free ebook for small-business owners, The Future of Talent Acquisition: How Small Businesses Will Hire People Who Actually Last in the AI Era. The 71-page guide is available at no cost at .The book is written for owners of companies with fewer than 50 employees who hire without an HR department. Its central argument is summed up in one line Valtin uses with every client: "Don't hire happy people. Hire people who make others happy."The release comes as small employers report a harder hiring market. In a Robert Half survey published in May 2026, 54% of U.S. small-business leaders said AI-generated applications have made hiring more difficult. A 2026 Clarify Capital survey of 923 small-business leaders found that 70% had made a hire they later regretted, at an average cost of about $53,000."Any applicant can now rewrite a resume to mirror your job description word for word and rehearse polished answers to the questions you are most likely to ask," said Valtin. "The two signals owners have always relied on, how the resume reads and how the interview feels, tell you less than ever about how the person will actually perform."Valtin acknowledges that the word "happiness" puts many owners on guard. "For twenty years the word has been associated with bean bags, beer fridges and mindfulness workshops. That is not what this book is about," he said. The ebook instead grounds the idea in research: Gallup's State of the Global Workplace finds that business units with high employee wellbeing show 21% greater profitability, 17% higher productivity and 41% lower absenteeism, and a six-month Oxford University study of British Telecom call-center workers found that happier workers converted more calls into sales.The book then warns against the most common mistake: concluding that the answer is simply to hire cheerful people. "Happiness is a state of the individual. It tells you how that person feels, and almost nothing about how they make others feel," said Valtin. What should be measured instead, according to the book, is a candidate's willingness and ability to contribute to the success of colleagues, customers and the business, which Valtin calls the Happiness Contribution Index. "After 60,000 candidate evaluations, I can tell you it is the single most predictive thing you can assess before you hire," he said.The ebook breaks the index down into six drives, each observable in a candidate's history and testable with specific interview questions: purpose, talent, performance, exchange, service and team. According to Valtin, the same traits that lead a person to take care of the people around them also make that person far less likely to misrepresent a work history or take advantage of an absent owner.In twelve chapters, the book follows the full hiring cycle of a small company: the real cost of a bad hire, employer branding on a small budget, interview questions for each drive, why interviews alone are not enough, leading a team through the anxiety created by AI, the first 90 days of onboarding, and keeping strong performers. Each chapter ends with key takeaways and a short list of actions for the week.The ebook includes comments from business owners and HR managers who use Valtin's approach and the HireBox platform. "I have 286 employees and I would never hire a single one without first testing them on the HireBox platform," said Joy Gendusa, founder and CEO of PostcardMania. "Before we used his system, we were hiring on charm and gut feel. Now we hire on data, and our turnover has dropped dramatically," said Jim Marshall, development director at Marshall Pediatric Therapy.The Future of Talent Acquisition is available free, in PDF, in exchange for an email address. A French edition, L'Avenir de l'Acquisition des Talents, is also available.About Patrick ValtinPatrick Valtin is a business consultant, speaker, author and recruiter. Since 1988 he has evaluated more than 60,000 candidates and trained over 150,000 business owners and executives in more than 40 countries. He is the author of No-Fail Hiring, No-Fail Hiring 2.0 and Taking Off the Mask. He is based in Clearwater, Florida.About HireBoxHireBox ( ) is a pre-hire assessment platform used by more than 1,700 companies to measure the soft skills, work attitudes and behavioral risks that a resume and an interview cannot show, so that small businesses can compare candidates objectively before making an offer. Its Job Fit Analysis matches each candidate to the specific role. HireBox is a DBA of ExecLife Training & Coaching Group, LLC, Clearwater, Florida.

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Don't Hire Happy People, Says Hiring Expert Patrick Valtin in New Free Ebook News Provided By Hirebox LLC November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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