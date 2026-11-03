Lemhi Launches General Availability At IT Nation Connect As MSP Demand For Managed AI Heats Up

Lemhi, the managed AI services platform for MSPs, is now generally available, giving every MSP one place to assess, plan, govern and deliver AI for each client.

As a ConnectWise Invent Certified Integrator, Lemhi pushes each client's AI tasks into ConnectWise PSA as service tickets, so technicians work them from the queue they already watch.

Data from 1,927 employee AI assessments shows 64% of employees at AI-using companies use at least 1 AI tool their company hasn't adopted. Lemhi's AI Tools Usage Breakdown shows MSPs which tools are in use and whether employees use them personally or the c

PitchIT finalist adds a certified ConnectWise PSA integration and hosts 3 days of programming in the PitchIT Lounge

- John Harden, Lemhi CEOINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lemhi, the managed AI services platform for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that its platform will be generally available to every MSP starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, at IT Nation Connect Global in Orlando. Lemhi also announced a certified integration with ConnectWise PSA and 3 days of programming in the PitchIT Lounge, where Lemhi competes as one of 3 finalists in ConnectWise's PitchIT competition.General availability follows a design partnership program that moved faster than planned. Since May, Lemhi's MSP partners have run AI readiness assessments for hundreds of organizations, collecting more thousands of employee assessments along the way."Every MSP's clients are asking about AI, and most MSPs still don't have a service they can sell, deliver and bill for every month," said John Harden, co-founder and CEO of Lemhi. "Our design partners proved it can be done. General availability opens that path to every MSP, right when demand is taking off."Lemhi gives MSPs a repeatable way to sell, deliver, govern and prove AI outcomes for every client they serve, from the first AI readiness assessment to an ongoing managed AI service, natively inside the Microsoft ecosystem. Starting Nov. 4, any MSP can sign up at lemhi and start a free trial."MSPs who figure out AI governance first will own the next decade. Partnering with Lemhi is how we're getting there," said Jon Wright, CEO of Core Managed.That momentum shows up in how partners rate the platform: Lemhi holds a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 69 among its MSP partners, 28 points above the B2B software and SaaS average of 41, according to Retently's 2026 NPS benchmarks.Certified ConnectWise PSA integrationLemhi is now a ConnectWise Invent Certified Integrator, with its integration certified on Oct. 6, 2026, and listed on the ConnectWise Marketplace. MSPs can connect Lemhi to ConnectWise PSA, map their clients and push AI engagement tasks from Lemhi straight into PSA tickets, so AI work runs through the same service desk as everything else they deliver.On the PitchIT stageLemhi is one of 3 finalists chosen from the 19 companies in ConnectWise's PitchIT program. John Harden will pitch on the PitchIT stage on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and announce Lemhi's general availability from the stage.Media availability and PitchIT Lounge programmingLemhi's week at IT Nation Connect includes 2 media availabilities and 2 sessions in the PitchIT Lounge, where Lemhi is sharing what it learned from its design partnership program:Wednesday, Nov. 4, after the PitchIT Finals: Media availability in the PitchIT Lounge. John Harden and the founders of fellow finalists Blacksmith InfoSec and Synthreo take questions from press and podcasters right after the competition.Thursday, Nov. 5, 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. ET: Media availability at the PitchIT finalists AMA. John Harden joins the founders of Blacksmith InfoSec and Synthreo on stage at IT Nation Connect for a moderated ask-me-anything session, a second chance for press to hear from all 3 finalists.Thursday, Nov. 5, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. ET: What We Wish We Knew Before Selling AI: MSPs on Building a Managed AI Practice. MSPs from Lemhi's design partnership program share what worked, what didn't and what they would do differently when building an AI service line.Friday, Nov. 6, 10 to 10:45 a.m. ET: The Data Behind Shadow AI: What 1,900 Employee AI Assessments Reveal. John Harden shares findings from Lemhi's platform data. Among them: nearly 2 in 3 employees (64%) at companies that already use AI tools personally use at least one AI tool their company hasn't adopted, and at companies where Microsoft Copilot is the only AI tool, 63% of employees use ChatGPT on their own.The findings come from a Lemhi analysis of more than 2,000 employee AI assessments across hundreds of organizations, completed between May and October 2026."When an MSP's end customers are winning with something new, the market is telling you something. That's exactly what we've seen this year from MSPs building on Lemhi," said Will Rayner, partner at Lookout Ventures. "Small business demand for AI is exploding. MSPs who build real AI practices now are positioned to enjoy the biggest growth opportunity in a decade. Those MSPs that don't build AI practices will be left behind."MSPs attending IT Nation Connect can find the Lemhi team in the PitchIT Lounge all week. Learn more, request a demo, and sign up for a free trial at lemhi.About LemhiLemhi is the managed AI services platform for managed service providers (MSPs). Built by MSP operators, Lemhi gives MSPs a repeatable way to sell, deliver, govern and prove AI outcomes for every client they serve, from the first AI readiness assessment to an ongoing managed AI service, natively inside the Microsoft ecosystem. Lemhi exists to ensure that no business is left behind in the AI revolution simply because it's too small. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Lemhi is backed by Top Down Ventures, Lookout Ventures and Start Something Ventures. Learn more at lemhi.

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Lemhi General Availability: The Managed AI Services Platform for MSPs

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