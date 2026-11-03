Infinity Replacement By Marvin® North New Jersey Ranked #1 In Bergen County In 2026 By Businessrate

Infinity Replacement by Marvin North New Jersey provides homeowners throughout Bergen County with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions.

BusinessRate ranked Infinity Replacement by Marvin North New Jersey #1 in Bergen County for June 2026.

BusinessRate rankings place Infinity Replacement by Marvin first among window suppliers in Bergen County.

- David MaurizioWARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Replacement by Marvin North New Jersey has been recognized by BusinessRate as the #1 Window Supplier in Bergen County, New Jersey for June 2026, based on customer feedback and local business performance indicators.Unlike broad national rankings, BusinessRate compares businesses within the same local market and category. According to BusinessRate's rankings, Infinity Replacement by Marvin achieved the highest Benchmark Score among window suppliers serving Bergen County."A window replacement project often requires balancing a number of priorities, from energy performance and durability to preserving the architectural character of the home," said David Maurizio, general manager of Infinity Replacement by Marvin in the North Atlantic region. "We're honored to receive this recognition because it reflects the confidence homeowners have placed in our team and the work we do every day to deliver a high-quality replacement experience."Maurizio continued, "What makes our work rewarding is that no two homes are exactly alike. Every project presents its own design considerations, performance needs, and installation requirements. Our team takes pride in helping homeowners navigate those decisions while delivering craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout the process."Infinity Replacement by Marvin North New Jersey provides homeowners throughout the region with a full-service window and patio door replacement experience, including personalized design consultations, custom-manufactured Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and patio doors, and professional installation managed from start to finish.Bergen County is home to many established neighborhoods where architectural character remains an important consideration for homeowners. From Colonials and Tudors to Cape Cod homes, split-levels, and luxury custom residences, homeowners often look for replacement solutions that improve comfort and energy efficiency while fitting naturally with the design and character of the home.New Jersey's four-season climate can place significant demands on windows and patio doors. Winter cold, summer heat and humidity, seasonal storms, and year-round temperature fluctuations require products that can deliver consistent performance throughout changing conditions. Homeowners frequently prioritize durability, energy efficiency, and low-maintenance materials that can help maintain comfort year-round.Built with proprietary Ultrexfiberglass, Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and patio doors are engineered to resist expansion and contraction caused by seasonal temperature swings while maintaining strength and stability over time. The result is a window and patio door solution that helps North New Jersey homeowners improve comfort, reduce maintenance concerns, and enjoy reliable performance through years of changing weather conditions.Homeowners interested in learning more about Infinity Replacement by Marvin can schedule a complimentary consultation at InfinityReplacement.####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.About Infinity by MarvinInfinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin's legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier, and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail, from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative, and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.

Jennifer Witt

Infinity Replacement by Marvin

+1 651-686-2484

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Infinity Replacement by Marvin® North New Jersey Ranked #1 in Bergen County in 2026 by BusinessRate News Provided By Infinity Replacement November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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