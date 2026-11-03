Paravant Systems Launches Trademark Docketing Software For US Law Firms

Paravant Dashboard

New platform builds USPTO dockets from correspondent email addresses, tracks deadlines daily, and sends branded client updates by email and SMS

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paravant Systems, LLC today announced the general availability of Paravant, trademark docketing software built for US trademark attorneys, small-to-midsize intellectual property firms, and their paralegals and docketing staff.Paravant is designed to remove the clerical work that surrounds USPTO trademark practice. Firms enter the correspondent email addresses listed on their USPTO filings. Paravant then searches USPTO trademark records for live marks that list those addresses, adds them to a shared firm docket, calculates upcoming deadlines from USPTO events, and refreshes the docket from USPTO data every day. The company states that Paravant does not connect to or read a firm's mailbox; correspondent addresses are typed into settings, and marks appear when the USPTO record lists them."Trademark firms spend too much time on data entry, spreadsheet tracking, and chasing clients for maintenance filings," according to the company. "Paravant gives attorneys and staff a docket that matches the USPTO record, reminders that follow a clear schedule, and client updates that go out from the firm's own domain so the practice can focus on legal work."-How the docket is builtAccording to Paravant Systems, a firm can add as many correspondent email addresses as it needs, including one address per attorney. The import typically completes within a few minutes, including for dockets of thousands of marks. Each live mark arrives with its status and upcoming deadlines. Paravant holds USPTO trademark data going back to October 1870. Cancelled and expired registrations are removed automatically, and only live marks count toward a plan's matter limit.Deadlines are calculated from USPTO events such as office actions, Notices of Allowance, and registrations. When the USPTO record shows a responsive filing, the matching deadline closes on its own. Deadlines cannot be edited by hand, so every user on the account sees the same dates. Paravant covers USPTO filings only, including Madrid-related USPTO records; filings at foreign trademark offices are not tracked.-Deadline reminders and USPTO event alertsParavant reminds firms about response windows on a set schedule until a filing appears in the USPTO record. Reminder patterns vary by deadline type, including monthly reminders for Statement of Use and Section 8 windows and continued Section 8, Section 71, and renewal reminders through the six-month grace period. The platform also notifies firms when USPTO events appear in the daily data feed across examination, publication and opposition, intent-to-use, registration and post-registration, petitions, TTAB institution notices, reexamination and expungement, Madrid-related USPTO actions, and notices of suit. Paravant tracks the USPTO side of TTAB matters such as new oppositions and cancellations; it does not docket the internal schedule of a TTAB proceeding.For each deadline or event type, a firm chooses the schedule, message content, and channel: attorney dashboard alert, client email, client SMS, or a Zapier webhook for tools such as Slack or Microsoft Teams.-Client communication from the firm's brandClient emails and portal links are sent from a subdomain of the firm's own domain, such as yourlawfirm, with DNS setup assistance from Paravant Systems at no extra cost. Messages can be authenticated with SPF, DKIM, and DMARC. Firms write the content for each event type and typically include the due date, a plain description of what happened, and a link to a password-free client portal that lists every mark for that client, ordered by the most pressing deadline. Each firm receives a dedicated texting number with business-texting registration managed by Paravant Systems. Clients receive texts only after they opt in; replying STOP opts them out.-Team collaboration and practice growthEveryone on a Paravant account works from one shared dashboard, which can be filtered by correspondent email or shown in full. Admins invite attorneys, paralegals, and docketing staff by email. Team members can sign in with Google, Microsoft, a username and password, or a passkey. Business Development Leads for unrepresented applicants facing USPTO actions is included on every plan. Plans start at Solo (one user, 100 live matters), Firm (five users, 500 live matters), and Scale for custom needs. A public demo is available without signup.Markavo, a US trademark practice that has docketed more than 4,000 trademarks with Paravant, described the operational change this way: "Paravant has dramatically changed how staff spend their time. Clients get more attention to their legal needs and faster service as docketing tasks have almost been entirely eliminated."Firms can learn more about Paravant trademark docketing software at and about client communication and notifications at . Pricing and a demo are available at .-About ParavantParavant is trademark docketing software from Paravant Systems, LLC for US law firms. It builds a USPTO docket from a firm's correspondent email addresses, tracks deadlines from USPTO data, sends client updates by email and SMS from the firm's own domain, and includes AI tools for Office Action drafting and trademark practice work. Paravant Systems, LLC is based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Learn more at

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Paravant Systems Launches Trademark Docketing Software for US Law Firms News Provided By Paravant Systems, LLC November 03, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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