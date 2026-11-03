Influential Women:Kathryn Bader, Delivers Complex Technology Programs While Championing Community, Service, & Mentorship

MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Project Manager at BJC HealthCare Brings a Decade of Cross-Industry Program Leadership in Healthcare, Telecommunications, Finance, and TechnologySt. Louis, Missouri – Kathryn Bader is a Senior Project Manager at BJC HealthCare and a technical program management professional with approximately a decade of experience leading complex, cross-functional initiatives. Her work spans the healthcare, telecommunications, finance, and technology sectors. She specializes in managing large-scale IT projects, coordinating global resources, aligning stakeholders, and ensuring successful delivery within scope, budget, and timelines. Her expertise includes risk management and mitigation, Agile project management, business requirements, process improvement, and executive-level communication. Throughout her career, she has supported projects from initial planning and development through implementation and post-production support.In addition to BJC HealthCare, Kathryn has held leadership roles with Mastercard, Spectrum, and iBridge Solutions, where she managed technical teams, improved operational processes, and partnered with stakeholders at every level. One of her notable accomplishments was contributing to the development of the Spectrum Mobile platform, helping establish its infrastructure, functionality, billing processes, and overall framework. She holds a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education and Teaching from the University of Missouri-Columbia and earned a master's degree in Project Management from Georgetown University in 2020. She is a Certified SAFe Scrum Master and holds a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, along with training in executive leadership, influencing others, leadership communication, and managing technical debt. Her ongoing professional development also includes coursework in advanced Excel formulas, lookup functions, PivotTables, and dashboards, as well as presentation skills and executive presence.Kathryn attributes her success to building meaningful connections with passionate people who inspire her and offer valuable mentorship. A strong support system that encourages and believes in her has been essential to her growth and career achievements. The best career advice she has received is that it is okay to make mistakes, as long as she learns from them and avoids repeating them. To her, owning mistakes, growing from them, and moving forward demonstrates both accountability and resilience.Community, service, and giving back are the values that matter most to Kathryn. For nearly 17 years, she has volunteered with Celebrate Saint Louis, where she currently serves on the Operations Board as Chair of Concessions. Through this nonprofit, she helps support events that bring people together, create meaningful experiences, and celebrate the St. Louis community throughout the year, including initiatives that promote engagement, technology, and accessibility. She also volunteers with Fair Saint Louis and Sign of the Arrow.Kathryn is equally committed to the growth of women in technology and project management. She is involved with Women in Cable Telecommunications and the Project Management Institute, where she continues to develop her leadership skills and support other professionals in her field. She sees these organizations as an important way to open doors for women who are building careers in technical fields. Her passion for mentorship, collaboration, and empowering others shapes both her professional relationships and her community work.With a career built on careful planning, steady delivery, and strong partnerships, Kathryn has become a trusted leader in complex technology programs. Her nearly two decades of volunteer service show that her commitment to people extends well beyond the projects she manages. Through her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to her city, Kathryn Bader continues to bring people together and help her community thrive.Learn More about Kathryn Bader:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women:Kathryn Bader, Delivers Complex Technology Programs While Championing Community, Service, & Mentorship News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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