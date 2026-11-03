The Gilder Lehrman Institute Names Aditi Mehta Doshi 2026 National History Teacher Of The Year

Aditi Doshi, the Gilder Lehrman Institute's 2026 National History Teacher of the Year, at Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies in Los Angeles.

California educator will receive a $10,000 grand prize at a ceremony in New York City

- James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has announced the 2026 National History Teacher of the Year. Aditi Mehta Doshi from Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies (SOCES) Magnet in Reseda, California will receive the Institute's highest honor for demonstrating a deep commitment to teaching history and creativity in the classroom.Doshi will receive a $10,000 grand prize at a special ceremony on November 9, 2026 at the Yale Club of New York City. Earlier this year, she was selected as California History Teacher of the Year and advanced to the national competition alongside other teachers representing each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories.“Aditi Mehta Doshi represents the dedication and skill that exceptional history teachers bring to their classrooms every day,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute.“Through thoughtful use of primary sources and creativity, she challenges students to engage more deeply with American history, and we're proud to recognize her as the 2026 National History Teacher of the Year.”With more than two decades of experience teaching in Los Angeles, Doshi currently teaches African American Studies, AP World History and AP U.S. History at Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies (SOCES) Magnet. She received an A.B. in History from Harvard College, an M.Ed. from UCLA's Teacher Education Program, and an M.A. in American History from Gettysburg College. She has served as a National History Day coordinator and judge, building successful programs at multiple schools and advising hundreds of students. Doshi also serves as an AP Reader and UCLA AP Readiness Instructor for AP African American Studies and as the inaugural Teacher Trustee on the National History Day Board of Trustees. Her honors include the 2024 National History Day Patricia Behring Senior Division Teacher of the Year and the 2024 Los Angeles Unified School District Champion.“I am so grateful and honored by this recognition from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. This award recognizes all of us, teachers and students alike, who engage in the rigorous, creative, and humanizing work of historical scholarship. History education is vital to upholding our democracy,” said Aditi Mehta Doshi.The Gilder Lehrman Institute established the History Teacher of the Year program in 2004 to recognize exceptional K–12 American history educators. Teachers are nominated by students, parents, colleagues, or administrators and must have at least three years of classroom experience. A panel of historians, professors, teachers and the previous national winner evaluates the 53 state winners using specialized rubrics before selecting the National History Teacher of the Year.To view the list of the 2026 State History Teachers of the Year, visit gilderlehrman/history-teacher-year.About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources. We serve K–12 teachers and students, honor scholars, and welcome and inform the general public.The Institute brings the work of today's leading historians into classrooms and homes around the globe. Through public events, publications, posters, videos, exhibitions, essays, and a dedicated website rich in primary sources, the Institute brings every period of American history to life. The Institute's diverse education programs, including the acclaimed Hamilton Education Program, provide opportunities to explore five centuries of American history. The Gilder Lehrman Affiliate School network comprises fifteen million students and over 100,000 teachers from more than 38,000 schools worldwide.At the Institute's core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute's programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, the National Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at gilderlehrman.

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The Gilder Lehrman Institute Names Aditi Mehta Doshi 2026 National History Teacher of the Year News Provided By The Blake Agency November 03, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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