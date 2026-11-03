Mastercard, uwallet and Jordan Post Company launch the BareedPay co-branded card program to drive financial inclusion in Jordan
(MENAFN- OMC) Amman, Jordan; XX XX 2026: Mastercard, uwallet and Jordan Post Company have introduced BareedPay, a new co-branded card program aimed at expanding access to secure and convenient digital payment solutions across Jordan. The initiative aligns with the country’s digital transformation agenda by enhancing financial inclusion for underserved communities, small businesses and expatriates.
Through this collaboration, Jordan Post Company, powered by uwallet, will enable cardholders to use digital payment solutions for everyday transactions, including online shopping, payment of government dues and other bill payments. The program will also support SMEs and merchants, offer multi-currency and prepaid payment products, and facilitate peer-to-peer and cross-border money transfers.
"The strategic alliance with Mastercard and uwallet reflects Jordan Post Company’s commitment to evolving its financial services offering in line with national priorities. This collaboration allows us to better serve communities across Jordan and play a key role in advancing the Kingdom’s digital economy," said H.E. Sami Al-Dawood, chairman, Jordan Post Company.
"At Mastercard, we work with fintech and government-backed programs in Jordan as part of our commitment to driving payments innovation and financial inclusion. Our collaboration with Jordan Post Company and uwallet marks a significant milestone for our company in the Kingdom, strengthening our leadership position in the fintech ecosystem and our reputation as a trusted partner of key national initiatives," said Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.
Building on Jordan Post Company’s nationwide network of more than 400 branches, the BareedPay initiative creates a scalable platform for connecting people to formal financial services while supporting the modernization of government payment programs. The collaboration combines Mastercard’s global payments network and expertise with uwallet’s fintech capabilities and Jordan Post Company’s extensive reach to help fast-track the adoption of digital financial services across the Kingdom.
"We are proud to join forces with Mastercard and Jordan Post Company to deliver innovative financial solutions to customers across Jordan. As the issuing partner, we are dedicated to enabling a seamless, secure and scalable payment experience that improves financial access for our community," said Dr. Ala’a Ensheiwat, CEO, uwallet.
By fostering broader participation in the digital economy, Mastercard, uwallet and Jordan Post Company contribute to the development of a more inclusive and resilient payments ecosystem in Jordan.
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Through this collaboration, Jordan Post Company, powered by uwallet, will enable cardholders to use digital payment solutions for everyday transactions, including online shopping, payment of government dues and other bill payments. The program will also support SMEs and merchants, offer multi-currency and prepaid payment products, and facilitate peer-to-peer and cross-border money transfers.
"The strategic alliance with Mastercard and uwallet reflects Jordan Post Company’s commitment to evolving its financial services offering in line with national priorities. This collaboration allows us to better serve communities across Jordan and play a key role in advancing the Kingdom’s digital economy," said H.E. Sami Al-Dawood, chairman, Jordan Post Company.
"At Mastercard, we work with fintech and government-backed programs in Jordan as part of our commitment to driving payments innovation and financial inclusion. Our collaboration with Jordan Post Company and uwallet marks a significant milestone for our company in the Kingdom, strengthening our leadership position in the fintech ecosystem and our reputation as a trusted partner of key national initiatives," said Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.
Building on Jordan Post Company’s nationwide network of more than 400 branches, the BareedPay initiative creates a scalable platform for connecting people to formal financial services while supporting the modernization of government payment programs. The collaboration combines Mastercard’s global payments network and expertise with uwallet’s fintech capabilities and Jordan Post Company’s extensive reach to help fast-track the adoption of digital financial services across the Kingdom.
"We are proud to join forces with Mastercard and Jordan Post Company to deliver innovative financial solutions to customers across Jordan. As the issuing partner, we are dedicated to enabling a seamless, secure and scalable payment experience that improves financial access for our community," said Dr. Ala’a Ensheiwat, CEO, uwallet.
By fostering broader participation in the digital economy, Mastercard, uwallet and Jordan Post Company contribute to the development of a more inclusive and resilient payments ecosystem in Jordan.
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