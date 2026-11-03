On behalf of UAE President, Minister of Sports attends official opening ceremony of Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dakar, Senegal – 03 November 2026- Representing President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi – Minister of Sports and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee – has attended the opening ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The ceremony took place at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, Dakar.
H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi emphasised that the UAE’s participation in Dakar 2026 marks an important step in the development of young Emirati athletes, providing an opportunity for them to compete alongside leading international talent, gain valuable experience and gauge their readiness for competition on the global stage.
His Excellency stated: “We look forward to seeing our young athletes deliver performances that reflect their capabilities and ambitions. Their participation will help us identify areas for development and the technical support they need, while building on the experience gained to strengthen their preparations for upcoming competitions.”
His Excellency added: “Guided by the National Sports Strategy 2031, we are working alongside the National Olympic Committee and the UAE’s many sports federations to broaden the pool of Emirati talent, strengthen the systems that identify, nurture and develop athletes from an early age and create clear pathways to international competition. The results achieved by our young athletes at last year’s Asian Youth Games in Bahrain demonstrated their potential and the importance of continuing to build on it. Our participation in Dakar represents a further step towards preparing a generation capable of competing and achieving success at continental, international and Olympic level.”
12 athletes – seven male and five female – are representing the UAE at the Games. Taking part across 9 sports, the competitors are carrying the nation’s ambitions and the aspirations of a new generation eager to write the next chapter of achievements on the Olympic stage.
The UAE contingent comprises Abdullah Al Ameri in swimming, Hamdan Al Mazmi in judo, Alia Al Muhairi in equestrian, Huda Al Ali and Khalifa Al Kaabi in archery, Sultan Al Hammadi in cycling, Charlotte Thurston in triathlon, Saeed Omar, Aisha Mohammed and Arwa Ali in athletics, Rayan Malhan in badminton, and Moaz Wael in boxing.
The UAE’s participation in Dakar 2026 builds on its continued presence at the Summer Youth Olympic Games since the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, followed by Nanjing, China, in 2014 and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018. The Buenos Aires Games marked a milestone for the UAE, with equestrian athlete Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzooqi winning silver in showjumping to secure the country’s first Youth Olympic medal.
The participation also follows the UAE’s achievements at the third Asian Youth Games, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in October 2025, where Emirati athletes secured 31 medals, including 12 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze. The results placed the UAE eighth overall and first among Arab nations.
Taking place in Senegal from 31 October to 13 November, Dakar 2026 is the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games and the first Olympic event hosted on African soil. The Games bring together approximately 2,700 young athletes from around the world to compete across 25 sports, alongside a programme featuring 10 additional sports aimed at encouraging youth participation and promoting a culture of sport.
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H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi emphasised that the UAE’s participation in Dakar 2026 marks an important step in the development of young Emirati athletes, providing an opportunity for them to compete alongside leading international talent, gain valuable experience and gauge their readiness for competition on the global stage.
His Excellency stated: “We look forward to seeing our young athletes deliver performances that reflect their capabilities and ambitions. Their participation will help us identify areas for development and the technical support they need, while building on the experience gained to strengthen their preparations for upcoming competitions.”
His Excellency added: “Guided by the National Sports Strategy 2031, we are working alongside the National Olympic Committee and the UAE’s many sports federations to broaden the pool of Emirati talent, strengthen the systems that identify, nurture and develop athletes from an early age and create clear pathways to international competition. The results achieved by our young athletes at last year’s Asian Youth Games in Bahrain demonstrated their potential and the importance of continuing to build on it. Our participation in Dakar represents a further step towards preparing a generation capable of competing and achieving success at continental, international and Olympic level.”
12 athletes – seven male and five female – are representing the UAE at the Games. Taking part across 9 sports, the competitors are carrying the nation’s ambitions and the aspirations of a new generation eager to write the next chapter of achievements on the Olympic stage.
The UAE contingent comprises Abdullah Al Ameri in swimming, Hamdan Al Mazmi in judo, Alia Al Muhairi in equestrian, Huda Al Ali and Khalifa Al Kaabi in archery, Sultan Al Hammadi in cycling, Charlotte Thurston in triathlon, Saeed Omar, Aisha Mohammed and Arwa Ali in athletics, Rayan Malhan in badminton, and Moaz Wael in boxing.
The UAE’s participation in Dakar 2026 builds on its continued presence at the Summer Youth Olympic Games since the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, followed by Nanjing, China, in 2014 and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018. The Buenos Aires Games marked a milestone for the UAE, with equestrian athlete Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzooqi winning silver in showjumping to secure the country’s first Youth Olympic medal.
The participation also follows the UAE’s achievements at the third Asian Youth Games, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in October 2025, where Emirati athletes secured 31 medals, including 12 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze. The results placed the UAE eighth overall and first among Arab nations.
Taking place in Senegal from 31 October to 13 November, Dakar 2026 is the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games and the first Olympic event hosted on African soil. The Games bring together approximately 2,700 young athletes from around the world to compete across 25 sports, alongside a programme featuring 10 additional sports aimed at encouraging youth participation and promoting a culture of sport.
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