Chennithala Orders SIT Probe Into Alleged Fast-Tracked DSP Recruitment For SFI Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) Kerala Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations that the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) attempted to appoint an SFI leader as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) through special recruitment in violation of prescribed rules.

Chennithala asked Ajitha Begum, head of the Crime Branch SIT, to investigate a complaint filed by Save University Forum chairman, R.S. Sasikumar.

The complaint alleges that the recruitment move was pushed under the leadership of PSC chairman M.R. Baiju.

The PSC had decided to appoint K.J. Jithin, an SFI leader from Ernakulam, through the special recruitment route.

The complaint alleges that the move was intended to secure his appointment before the previous LDF government's term ended.

As many as 17,392 candidates had applied for the post and the last date for applications was September 10, 2025.

The written examination was held on December 31, followed by the physical efficiency test on March 16, 2026.

Interviews were conducted on April 22 and the final rank list was published on May 6.

The complainant alleged that the entire process was completed in unusual haste.

He also questioned how Jithin could be considered for direct appointment as a DSP when, according to the complaint, he had passed his B.Com examination only with grace marks and failed to figure even in the main list of candidates in the Police Constable recruitment examination.

The complaint further alleged that Jithin was facing several criminal cases and that his direct appointment as a DSP amounted to a serious violation of recruitment norms.

The issue had surfaced on Monday, adding to the mounting scrutiny of the PSC over alleged irregularities in recruitment.

The PSC chairman and three members had earlier been questioned by the Crime Branch SIT in connection with another recruitment-related controversy.

Jithin had denied any irregularity in the selection process and maintained that the complaint was aimed at blocking his appointment.

The latest direction from Chennithala is expected to bring the special recruitment proposal under the SIT's scrutiny.