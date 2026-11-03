Kashika Kapoor On Rashmika Being Criticized For Her Accent: Language Should Not Be A Barrier

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Kashika Kapoor shared her views on South Indian actors being trolled for their Hindi accent when they work in Bollywood.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Kashika said that an actor should be seen as a performer and language should not be a barrier for them.

She was asked, "Sometimes South Indian actors working in Hindi films are criticised for their accents. What is your take on judging an actor based on their language or accent?"

Kashika told IANS, "I think this happens quite often, but an actor should ultimately be recognised as a performer. Language should never become a barrier. We shouldn't divide the industry by saying this is the Telugu film industry or this is the Hindi film industry."

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that throughout her career she has faced criticism over her accent during her appearance on 'Koffee With Karan'. However, the 'Animal' actor added that she never allowed the criticism to stop her from working across different film industries and languages.

Rashmika shared during the episode that she is from South India and hence her accent comes naturally. The 'Pushpa' actress further stressed that she wishes to work in multiple languages rather than limit herself to one industry.

Giving an example of Rashmika only, Kashika said that 'The Girlfriend' actress does not deserve all the judgement that is coming her way.

"Everyone is working hard and delivering some incredible performances. Take Rashmika Mandanna, for example. She is a wonderful actor and performer, and I don't think anyone should judge her based on her language or accent. That is also a part of her identity and what makes her unique. Her roots are there, but at the end of the day, it is her performance that matters. She has been part of some huge films, including 'Animal', and is doing some great work. Actors should be appreciated for their talent rather than judged for their accents", Kashika shared.