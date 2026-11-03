Rahul Gandhi Can Become PM Only In Mock Parliament: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA Bloc's mock parliamentary proceedings at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying the Leader of the Opposition can become Prime Minister only on "Kharge's verandah".

Sarma dismissed the opposition's symbolic exercise, asserting that Rahul Gandhi would never occupy the Prime Minister's office in Parliament and that Narendra Modi would continue as the country's Prime Minister.

"Rahul Gandhi can become Prime Minister only on Mallikarjun Kharge's verandah. He can never become Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi will remain the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha," the Assam Chief Minister said.

His remarks came amid a political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress-led INDIA Bloc over allegations of irregularities in the electoral process and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On October 31, opposition leaders organised a mock parliamentary proceeding at Kharge's residence in New Delhi, describing the exercise as a public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The proceedings were presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, while Kharge moved a resolution seeking action against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Rahul Gandhi delivered the concluding remarks.

During the exercise, opposition leaders accused the Election Commission of compromising electoral integrity and raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The INDIA Bloc has alleged that the electoral process requires greater transparency and accountability, making the issue a major component of its ongoing political campaign against the BJP.

The opposition's initiative was followed by a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, where INDIA Bloc leaders reiterated their allegations of "vote theft" and demanded greater accountability from the Election Commission.

The BJP, meanwhile, has criticised the opposition's campaign, questioning the purpose of holding symbolic parliamentary proceedings outside the legislature.

The ruling party has defended the electoral roll revision exercise, maintaining that it is aimed at ensuring accurate voter lists and strengthening electoral transparency.

Sarma's latest remarks add to the escalating political exchange between the BJP and the Congress over the opposition's campaign.