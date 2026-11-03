Bengal CM Announces Healthcare And Tourism Sectors' Development

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) The West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, chaired an administrative review meeting at Siliguri in Darjeeling district in the northern sector of West Bengal and made a host of announcements for the overall development of the healthcare and tourism sectors in the hill regions in North Bengal.

The Chief Minister announced that the foundation stone of Kalimpong Medical College & Hospital will be laid on December 9, 2027.

“In addition to that, we have decided to carry out extensive repairs, modernisation and infrastructural improvements to the sub-division and district hospitals of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik and Siliguri,” the Chief Minister said.

According to the Chief Minister, strengthening the health infrastructure in North Bengal will ensure access to improved medical services for thousands of people staying in the region, and they will not have to move elsewhere to get proper treatment facilities.

He also announced the approval for a 21-kilometre ropeway project connecting Darjeeling and Kurseong.

According to him, once this ropeway project is operational in mountainous areas, it will not only relieve the problem of severe traffic congestion but will also make travel much easier and more enjoyable both for the residents and the tourists from home and abroad.

The Chief Minister, at the administrative review meeting, also gave directions to complete the repair and renovation work of all government tourist lodges in the region at the earliest.

He also gave a green signal to the proposal to upgrade the Lebong Ground into a modern stadium of international standards to develop the talent of the sports-loving youth of the hills.

The Chief Minister also announced an allocation of Rs 19 crore for the beautification, infrastructural transformation and regular maintenance of the sacred and historical Mahakal Temple premises in Darjeeling.

Thanking the Chief Minister for these announcements, the BJP's Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, said that the expansion of communication systems, health services, sports and spiritual tourism will create employment opportunities for the local youth and completely transform the economic landscape of North Bengal.