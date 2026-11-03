'Regime Change' Aimed At Creating Anarchy, Foreign Funding Suspected: Delhi Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused Opposition leaders of attempting to create political instability in the country under the pretext of 'regime change', alleging that the recent endeavours of the Opposition's movement were backed by foreign funding and aimed at pushing India towards a situation similar to that in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“The word that has been coined, 'regime change', has been coined with the intention of creating anarchy. Also, major evidence has been found of heavy foreign funding. These unemployed leaders are setting up mock parliaments and becoming Prime Ministers for a day,” Sirsa said.

Taking a swipe at Opposition leaders, he described their political efforts as repeated attempts to relaunch LoP Rahul Gandhi, referring to the INDIA Bloc march of November 1, 2026 as a similar exercise, which he claimed would bring no political change.

He alleged that certain leaders wanted to destabilise the country and change its political trajectory by creating unrest, rather than seeking power through democratic means.

“They are forgetting that this is Bharat, and it will stay so and not change to the tune of their Italian dreams. This nation is going to stay Bharat. The people know your true intentions, i.e., to spread anarchy in the nation with the help of foreign funding, which will not be tolerated in any circumstance,” Sirsa said.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Surendra Jain said India has a strong democratic system that allows people to remove even powerful rulers through elections.

“There is no better example than India of how peacefully a change of power can take place. It happens through democracy and elections. Even those who consider themselves supreme and the strongest rulers have been removed from power by the people of this country. However, if anyone is dreaming of repeating Bangladesh or Nepal in India or creating anarchy here, that is not possible,” Jain said.

He alleged that certain political leaders were seeking to return to power by creating unrest rather than through democratic processes.

“They are dreaming of achieving power through anarchy, which should not be done. The nation is understanding these anarchical elements. They understand that their political careers are in danger. They are nowhere on India's political stage at present,” he said.

Jain maintained that India would continue to follow its democratic path and that any attempt to create disorder in the country would be rejected by its people.