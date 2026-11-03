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Film '44' Breaks Azerbaijan's Cinema Attendance Record

Film '44' Breaks Azerbaijan's Cinema Attendance Record


Date: 2026-11-03 08:10:04

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijani feature film 44 has attracted significant audience interest since its cinema release, setting a new attendance record within a short period.

The film has drawn 122,000 viewers in just 15 days, making it the most-watched film in the history of Azerbaijani cinema in terms of theatrical attendance.

The figures were shared by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in a post on his Instagram account.

The announcement highlighted that the film's 122,000 cinema admissions in its first 15 days represent a record for theatrical releases in Azerbaijan's film industry.

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AzerNews

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