Under the Patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Qatar Airways Hosts Arab Air Carriers’ Organization’s 59th Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- Action PR) 3 November 2026

DOHA, Qatar – Under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) officially opened yesterday at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

Hosted by Qatar Airways from 2-4 November 2026, the event opened with addresses from Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and AGM Chairman, Hamad Al-Khater, and AACO Secretary General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, setting the stage for the discussions on the industry’s evolving landscape and strategic priorities.

The annual gathering brings together over 200 senior aviation executives and stakeholders, including chief executive officers of AACO member airlines, partner carriers, and representatives of leading organisations in the aviation industry.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and AGM Chairman, Hamad Al-Khater, said: “This AACO gathering brings together the airlines of the Arab world, which collectively play a vital role in connecting people, businesses and economies across six continents. As our industry faces a very difficult period, with geopolitical developments continuing to disrupt global connectivity, regional cooperation has become our greatest strength.

“Our priority, together with our fellow AACO members, is to build on the partnerships this year has deepened, strengthening the resilience of our region and advancing a shared vision for the future of Arab aviation. Qatar Airways is honoured to welcome this Assembly to Doha and to play its full part in that work.”

AACO Secretary General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, said: “We are pleased to gather in Doha for AACO’s 59th Annual General Meeting, and we extend our sincere appreciation to the State of Qatar for its patronage and to Qatar Airways for its generous hospitality. The aviation industry continues to face complex challenges, from geopolitical uncertainties and operational pressures to the growing need for environmental sustainability. Yet, Arab airlines have consistently demonstrated their ability to adapt, innovate, and maintain their vital role in global air connectivity

"This Annual General Meeting provides an important platform to exchange views, strengthen cooperation, and identify practical solutions to our shared challenges. By working together, we can reinforce the competitiveness and resilience of Arab aviation and ensure its continued contribution to economic development and global connectivity.”

The AGM’s working sessions, scheduled for Tuesday, 3 November 2026, will open with AACO Secretary General’s ‘State of the Industry’ report, offering an overview of the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities across the aviation sector. This will be followed by a speech by the Director General of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), Khalid Cherkaoui, and a presentation by Bloomberg examining the global economic outlook and its implications for aviation.

The programme will also feature the Arab Aviation Summit, including a high-level panel discussion bringing together airline chief executives and aviation leaders to examine the industry’s most pressing issues.

The summit will be followed by a closed-door session for AACO members to discuss internal and administrative matters, and address key strategic challenges affecting member airlines.

As the host of the 59th AACO AGM, Qatar Airways continues to support industry collaboration and the exchange of expertise across the aviation sector in the region. The airline’s extensive global network, connecting Doha to more than 170 global destinations through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, reflects the importance of international connectivity to regional economic growth and global trade.

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