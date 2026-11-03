ASE Down 0.21%, Trading At JD8.3M

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index fell 0.21% on Tuesday, closing at 4,037 points, as total trading value reached JD 8.3 million.

A total of 2.6 million shares changed hands through 3,061 transactions, compared with the last session.

Recording index declines, the industrial sector fell 0.40%, while the services and financial benchmarks dropped 0.34% and 0.08%, respectively.

Of the 99 companies with traded shares, 24 recorded price gains and 41 posted declines compared with their previous closing prices.

//Petra// AO