State Security Court Prosecutor Files Terrorism Charges In Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- The State Security Court's public prosecutor has completed the investigation into the Oct. 23 terrorist attack on St. George Church in Hmoud, Karak Governorate, and filed multiple terrorism-related charges against the defendants, including nine counts of committing terrorist acts resulting in death.

State Security Court Prosecutor Brig. Gen. Ahmad Shahltough said Tuesday that the public prosecutor had completed all procedures, including hearing prosecution witnesses, collecting evidence from the crime scene, documenting the weapons and ammunition used in the attack, and questioning the defendants suspected of carrying out or participating in the attack.

The prosecutor filed seven categories of charges against the defendants under the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006, as amended, and the Penal Code No. 16 of 1960, as amended.

The charges include nine counts of jointly committing terrorist acts resulting in death, in violation of Article 7(b)(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Law, with reference to Articles 2 and 7(f) of the same law and Article 76 of the Penal Code.

The defendants also face two counts of jointly committing terrorist acts using weapons and ammunition, under Article 7(b)(3) of the Anti-Terrorism Law, with reference to Articles 2 and 7(f) of the same law and Article 76 of the Penal Code.

Additional charges include jointly possessing weapons and ammunition with the intent to use them in terrorist acts, under Articles 3(f) and 7(c) of the Anti-Terrorism Law, with reference to Article 7(f) of the same law and Article 76 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor also charged the defendants with conspiracy to commit terrorist acts using weapons, under Articles 7(g) and 7(i), with reference to Article 2 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

The remaining charges involve promoting the ideology of a terrorist group, under Articles 3(e) and 7(c), and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and endanger public safety and security, under Articles 2 and 7(i) of the same law.

Shahltough said the case has been referred to the State Security Court, which has jurisdiction to begin trial proceedings in accordance with legal procedures.

//Petra// AJ