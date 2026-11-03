Onbord Delivers Seamless Digital Account Opening Tools For Advisors That Custody With Schwab With New Integration

MENAFN - GetNews) OnBord launches an integration with Schwab Advisor Center, giving RIAs a fully digital account opening process that accelerates time to revenue and improves the client experience.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - November 03, 2026 - OnBord, the wealthtech industry's leading digital client onboarding solution for registered investment advisor (RIA) firms, today announced the launch of its integration with Schwab Advisor Center®, the Schwab Advisor Services technology platform. The integration provides a seamless account opening experience that can be completed entirely digitally and potentially within minutes, helping to eliminate manual processes that slow down growth and client onboarding.

As a result of this integration, advisors can open new Schwab accounts within OnBord by completing four easy steps. OnBord's system leverages compliant SMS messaging so investors can securely input their data during a guided onboarding process. By removing the need to log into ancillary applications, advisors can take the client account opening process from weeks to minutes while markedly reducing not in good order (NIGO) errors.

“At OnBord, our goal has always been to provide a fast and enjoyable account opening experience for advisors and their clients; this integration enables that for advisors that custody at Schwab,” said Nick Bernardo, CFP®, founder and chief executive officer of OnBord.“The inclusion of OnBord in Schwab's third-party integration program is much appreciated. We are excited to provide advisors and their clients with an account opening process that is as efficient as possible.”

The Schwab integration is a key milestone in OnBord's evolution following the onboarding solution's updates late last year which allow each RIA to set up their onboarding according to their firm's unique workflows. Through that enhancement, firms can either use OnBord as a turnkey out-of-the-box experience, or create completely customized data collection experiences.

“At Schwab Advisor Services, we're focused on continually improving the account opening experience for the RIAs we serve, and we're glad to have OnBord integrated with Schwab Advisor Center,” said Alison Dooher, Head of Advisor Services AI and Partner Ecosystem for Schwab Advisor Services.“This integration gives firms another option for opening new accounts within the platform they already use.”

To schedule a free OnBord demo, visit the OnBord website.

About OnBord

OnBord is a digital client onboarding and advisor transition platform that helps financial advisors, RIAs, and wealth management firms streamline data collection and account opening processes while supporting seamless firm transitions. The platform reduces transition time to as little as 30 days through automated links used for client data collection and maintains the highest security standards by transmitting client data directly to integrated CRM and document signing platforms without storing information in its own database, while automating SEC and FINRA compliance. OnBord's recognition includes being awarded the Onboarding Product Award at the WealthTech Americas Awards 2025 and being named a finalist in the M&A Deal Support category for the 2025 WealthManagement Industry Awards.

For more information, visit onbord, and for the latest updates, follow OnBord on LinkedIn.