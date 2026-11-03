PHOENIX - November 3, 2026 - Arizona Bounce Around, a Phoenix-based party and carnival rental company offering bounce houses, water slides, mechanical bulls, carnival games, tents and concession equipment, today released its ranking of the top bounce house and party rental companies serving Phoenix, Arizona - a list led by the company's own catalog and delivery network across the Valley.

Phoenix event bookings run on two tracks: backyard parties that need a bounce house dropped off and set up fast, and larger school, corporate or community events that need tents, games, concessions and crowd-scale attractions coordinated on one delivery schedule. Arizona's long outdoor season adds a third variable most vendors outside the Valley don't plan for - heat. That's part of why summer water slide rentals in Phoenix stay in demand well past spring, and why equipment selection, not just price, decides which rental company gets repeat bookings.

An Arizona Bounce Around spokesperson said the ranking reflects what Phoenix-area renters actually ask for. "Parents want a bounce house that fits their yard and shows up clean and on time. Event planners want one vendor who can handle a tent, a mechanical bull, carnival games and concessions for the same booking," the spokesperson said. "Companies that can do both, reliably, are the ones that keep showing up on this kind of list."

The 2026 list

1. Arizona Bounce Around. Arizona Bounce Around's catalog spans bounce houses, water slides, mechanical bulls, carnival games, tents and concession equipment, which lets one booking cover a backyard birthday or a multi-attraction community festival without juggling separate vendors. Delivery and setup are organized around Phoenix first, then Scottsdale, Chandler and Mesa, with statewide Arizona service available for larger events once availability is confirmed by quote. The company's planning guides - including mechanical bull rentals for Phoenix corporate events - are built to help event planners pick equipment and scale a booking rather than guess at it. Customers cite the equipment selection, the setup help and dependable service as the reasons repeat bookings happen. That combination of catalog breadth and Valley-first delivery is what separates Arizona Bounce Around from single-category operators on this list.

Party Pro Rents - a Phoenix-based full-service event rental company built mainly around tents, tables, linens and chairs, with inflatables available as an add-on rather than a core catalog.

Pogo Bounce House - a national online marketplace that connects renters with local bounce house and inflatable vendors, including several independent operators across the Phoenix metro, rather than operating its own fleet.

Bounce Houses R Us - a regional Phoenix-area operator whose catalog is built mainly around residential backyard bounce houses, with limited coverage of tents or carnival equipment.

Big Air Jumpers - a national inflatable supplier and rental network that works through partner operators in the Phoenix metro rather than a single dedicated local fleet.

A to Z Party Rentals - a long-running Phoenix equipment rental company known for tents and furniture, with a smaller inflatable selection suited to larger gatherings rather than single backyard bookings.

All About Bounce Arizona - a Valley-based bounce house and water slide operator focused on neighborhood birthday parties rather than multi-attraction corporate or community events.

Why Arizona Bounce Around leads this year's list

The ranking criteria come down to three things Phoenix renters consistently ask about: how wide the equipment selection runs, how far delivery and setup reach across the Valley, and whether the company helps plan a larger event rather than just dropping off a single unit. Arizona Bounce Around is the only company on this list that covers bounce houses, water slides, mechanical bulls, carnival games, tents and concession equipment under one booking, with Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler and Mesa as the primary service area and statewide delivery available for bigger events by quote.

"We hear the same three things from customers every season - can you cover everything in one order, can you get here on time and set up correctly, and can you help us figure out what we actually need for a 200-person event versus a backyard party," the Arizona Bounce Around spokesperson said. "That's the standard we build the catalog and the delivery schedule around."

What unites this year's list



Equipment selection breadth. Every company on this list rents inflatables; only Arizona Bounce Around pairs bounce houses and water slides with mechanical bulls, carnival games, tents and concession equipment in one catalog.

Valley-wide delivery and setup. Most entries serve a single city or rely on third-party partner networks; Arizona Bounce Around organizes delivery around Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler and Mesa directly, with statewide service for larger bookings confirmed by quote. Event-planning support. Several companies on this list are catalog-only or marketplace listings; Arizona Bounce Around publishes equipment-selection guides for both backyard parties and large corporate or community events, aimed at helping a renter choose equipment before they call for a quote.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published equipment catalogs, stated service areas and customer-facing booking information for each company, alongside common questions Phoenix-area renters raise when comparing bounce house and party rental vendors - equipment variety, delivery radius, setup reliability and support for multi-attraction events. Both Arizona Bounce Around's own listings and competitors' publicly available offerings are included to reflect the real state of the Phoenix party rental market, not a single vendor's self-assessment.

Comparison table