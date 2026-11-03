Bestselling SEO And AI Book Helps Business Leaders And Decision-Makers Understand The Changing Search Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brian Rotsztein holds his Amazon #1 bestselling book, Search Visibility and AI for Business Leaders."Amazon #1 bestseller Search Visibility and AI for Business Leaders provides a practical, plain-English guide to understanding how artificial intelligence is changing online search, business visibility, and customer behaviour.

Montreal, Quebec - November 3, 2026 - Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly changing how people search for information, discover businesses, and make purchasing decisions leading to a shakeup of the established systems. Bestselling book Search Visibility and AI for Business Leaders is helping business owners, executives, and decision-makers better understand this rapidly changing digital landscape.

Written by business growth strategist, SEO consultant, and digital marketing veteran Brian Rotsztein, the book reached #1 bestseller status on Amazon in Search Engine Optimization and multiple business categories. It offers an accessible introduction to the growing influence of AI on Google search, online visibility, reputation, and digital marketing.

With the subtitle What Decision-makers Need to Know to See the Risks, Set Priorities, and Act with Confidence, the book addresses the growing challenges for businesses. Traditional search engine rankings and website traffic don't provide a complete picture of how potential customers find and evaluate companies online anymore. This book explains why and how to take steps to accept for these changes.

AI-powered platforms, including ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, and other emerging AI and search technologies, are changing how information is presented to consumers. People increasingly encounter AI-generated answers, summaries, comparisons, reviews, and recommendations before ever visiting a company's website.

Search Visibility and AI for Business Leaders explains why these developments matter and what business leaders should understand before making decisions about their marketing strategies, online presence, digital-related time allotment, and financial investments in the area.

“Business leaders are hearing about AI everywhere, but many still aren't sure what it means for their visibility online,” said Rotsztein.“Decision-makers often don't have time to learn the technical details of search engine optimization, and they don't necessarily have to learn them. But they do need to understand what's changing, what questions to ask, and how to make informed decisions about their businesses.”

Rather than focusing on technical SEO tactics, algorithms, or short-term marketing trends, the book takes a broader business perspective. It explores how search visibility is increasingly influenced by a company's reputation, content, customer experiences, third-party websites, and the information available to AI systems.

Among the topics covered are the changing role of Google, the influence of AI-generated answers, the limitations of traditional SEO performance metrics, and the importance of understanding how a business is represented across the Internet. Rotsztein also recommends that businesses conduct a comprehensive search visibility assessment to better understand how they currently appear across Google, AI-powered search platforms, and other online sources. Such an assessment can help identify gaps in visibility, potential risks, and opportunities for improvement, giving decision-makers a clearer picture of where their businesses stand and what needs attention.

A central theme is that a company's website may no longer be the first place potential customers encounter its brand. He cautions that websites remain very important and implementing search visibility techniques remain a key area to focus on. But it is important to understand that businesses must now target a new digital landscape.

“People are becoming less likely to click on Google search results to find information about a business. Increasingly, their first impression comes from what they see in search results rather than from visiting the company's homepage,” Rotsztein explained“People may learn about your company through an AI-generated answer, online review, comparison with competitors, or even the AI-enhanced software they're using. Business leaders need to understand that these interactions can shape perceptions before someone visits their website.”

Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing, Rotsztein presents these changes in straightforward language intended for readers without technical backgrounds.

The book is aimed at entrepreneurs, company owners, executives, senior marketing professionals, consultants, and decision-makers responsible for business growth and online visibility. It is particularly relevant to organizations seeking to understand how AI may affect their ability to attract customers and remain competitive.

At approximately 100 pages, the guide is designed to provide busy professionals with a practical foundation for navigating a changing search environment without requiring specialized technical knowledge.

Search Visibility and AI for Business Leaders is available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.

Book information: Learn more about the book

Amazon (US): Buy on Amazon

Amazon (Canada): Buy on Amazon

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please visit rotsztein.

About the Author

Brian Rotsztein is a bestselling author, international speaker, SEO expert, and business consultant with more than 25 years of experience in digital marketing and search engine optimization. He is the founder of Uniseo, a Montreal-based digital marketing agency established in 2004, and President of the Canadian Internet Marketing Association. Rotsztein holds two Master's degrees in Psychology and has taught at McGill University and Boston College. His work combines an understanding of technology, search behaviour, marketing, and human decision-making. He has delivered more than 250 talks and workshops and has authored several books covering SEO, digital marketing, business strategy, psychology, human behaviour, and pricing.