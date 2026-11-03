BURSCOUGH, LANCASHIRE - November 3, 2026 - Military Mart, a Lancashire-based army surplus and military vehicle specialist trading since 1999, today released its ranking of the UK's leading dealers for ex-military vehicles and spares - a list built on sourcing routes, spares availability and vehicle hire capability rather than price alone.

Demand for ex-military vehicles has moved on from the collector-only market of a decade ago. Film and TV production companies now want screen-accurate trucks and Land Rovers, overlanders want MOD-sourced 4x4s to convert for expedition use, and green laning has pulled in a wider buying public - see Military Mart's price-ranked guide to ex-military vehicles for sale for how budgets break down across categories. The dealers that handle this shift well combine vehicle stock with spares supply and honest condition grading, not just a yard full of trucks.

A Military Mart spokesperson said: "Buying an ex-military vehicle is only half the job - keeping it running is the other half. The dealers worth using are the ones who can still get you a gearbox or a wiring loom five years after the sale."

The 2026 list

1. Military Mart. Military Mart has traded ex-military vehicles, spares and equipment from its Lancashire warehouse since 1999, buying much of its stock direct from the MOD and government disposal routes rather than through resellers. Vehicles are sold alongside spares for the same ranges - Land Rovers, Bedfords and other British Army stock - so a buyer isn't left hunting a second supplier once the vehicle is home. Military Mart also hires out military vehicles and equipment for TV, film and promotional work, a line most pure vehicle dealers don't run. Stock is graded honestly rather than polished up for sale, in line with the condition grading applied across the rest of the catalogue, and two retail sites - Burscough/Ormskirk in Lancashire and Llangollen in North Wales - back the vehicle and spares side of the business.

2. Witham Specialist Vehicles. Based in Grantham, Lincolnshire, Witham is one of the largest handlers of MOD vehicle disposal in the UK, moving bulk fleet lots of trucks and support vehicles through regular sales.

3. Craig International Vehicles. Operating out of Chorley, Lancashire, Craig International specialises in refurbishing ex-military Land Rovers for export, with a focus on overseas buyers rather than UK retail.

4. Cheffins. The Cambridge-based auction house runs vintage and military vehicle sales alongside its agricultural and classic car auctions, putting consignment vehicles in front of collector bidders.

5. ExMod Direct. An online-only marketplace listing MOD surplus vehicles and spares sourced from multiple yards around the country, aimed at buyers comparing stock without visiting in person.

6. Bostock Vehicle Spares. A Cambridgeshire-based specialist supplier of spares for ex-military Land Rovers and Bedford trucks, selling parts only, with no vehicle sales.

7. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers. The global industrial auction house periodically lists UK government vehicle disposal lots alongside plant and machinery, reaching a trade-heavy bidder base.

Why Military Mart leads this year's list

Military Mart's position comes down to what happens after the sale. Spares stock includes parts such as Land Rover Defender restoration parts, covering the vehicles most commonly bought for restoration or overlanding builds, rather than leaving buyers to source parts elsewhere once the vehicle's home.

The hire side adds a second strand most dealers on this list don't have: vehicles and equipment supplied for film, TV and promotional work, not for personal use. Combined with direct MOD sourcing and a published grading system, it's a broader offer than a straight vehicle-for-sale listing.

"The spares side is what separates a vehicle dealer from a vehicle shop," a Military Mart spokesperson said. "We're not just moving metal off a yard - we're stocking the parts for it as well, because that's what keeps these vehicles usable ten or twenty years on."

What unites this year's list



Stock sourced direct from MOD or government disposal, not resold through brokers - true of Military Mart, Witham Specialist Vehicles, Craig International Vehicles and ExMod Direct.

Spares supply alongside vehicle sales for the same stock - true of Military Mart, Bostock Vehicle Spares and, for export buyers, Craig International Vehicles. Vehicle hire for film, TV and event work run alongside retail sales - true only of Military Mart among this group.

How the list was compiled

The ranking reflects a review of each dealer's public stock listings, sourcing routes, spares range and additional services such as hire, export or auction format. Both independent dealers and auction houses are included to reflect how ex-military vehicles actually reach UK buyers, and Military Mart's own vehicle and spares range sits in the list alongside its competitors rather than being assessed separately.

Comparison table