Sacramento Top 10 Announces Best Annual Events In Midtown And Downtown Sacramento

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 12:38 am - Sacramento Top 10 highlights the best annual events in Midtown and Downtown Sacramento, from Concerts in the Park and the Farm-to-Fork Festival to Dine Downtown, Midtown Oktoberfest, and holiday celebrations.

SACRAMENTO, CA – November 2, 2026 – Sacramento Top 10 has announced its selection of the Best Annual Events in Midtown and Downtown Sacramento, highlighting ten celebrations that bring food, music, arts, culture, and community spirit to the heart of California's capital city.

From free outdoor concerts and Broadway musicals to world-class culinary experiences and festive holiday traditions, Midtown and Downtown Sacramento offer a year-round calendar of activities for residents and visitors.

The list, published on SacramentoTop10, features some of the central city's most popular annual traditions.

Sacramento Top 10's Best Annual Events in Midtown & Downtown Sacramento

1. Dine Downtown – January

Downtown Sacramento kicks off the year with Dine Downtown, a restaurant week featuring special menus from participating local restaurants. The event encourages diners to discover new favorites while supporting the central city's vibrant restaurant community.

2. Sacramento Free Museum Weekend – March

Sacramento's museums open their doors for a special weekend of free admission at participating locations. The event offers families, residents, and visitors an opportunity to experience the region's history, art, science, and cultural attractions.

3. Broadway at Music Circus – Summer

A beloved Sacramento tradition, Broadway at Music Circus brings professional musical theater to the UC Davis Health Pavilion at 1419 H Street. Its intimate theater-in-the-round setting makes it one of the city's most distinctive performing arts experiences.

4. Concerts in the Park – May through June

Free Friday evening concerts transform Cesar Chavez Plaza into one of Downtown Sacramento's liveliest gathering places. Featuring live music, local food vendors, and drinks, the concert series has become a favorite way to celebrate the arrival of warmer weather.

5. Farm-to-Fork Festival – September

Sacramento celebrates its reputation as America's Farm-to-Fork Capital with a major Downtown festival featuring regional farmers, chefs, restaurants, live music, and locally produced food and beverages. The festival showcases the agricultural abundance of the Sacramento region.

6. Legends of Wine – September

Part of Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork season, Legends of Wine highlights regional wineries and chef-created food pairings in an elegant outdoor setting near the State Capitol. The event celebrates Northern California's winemaking heritage and culinary creativity.

7. Tower Bridge Dinner – September

One of Sacramento's most recognizable culinary traditions, the Tower Bridge Dinner brings together talented chefs and guests for an extraordinary dining experience on the iconic bridge connecting Downtown Sacramento and West Sacramento. The event celebrates the farmers, producers, and culinary professionals who help define the region's food culture.

8. Midtown Oktoberfest – September/October

Midtown Sacramento embraces Bavarian traditions with an Oktoberfest celebration featuring German beer, food, music, games, and festive entertainment. The neighborhood event brings a lively seasonal atmosphere to Midtown.

9. Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade – October

One of Midtown's most entertaining fall traditions, the Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade at James Marshall Park features costumed dogs, a pet parade, prizes, crafts, and family-friendly activities. It's a celebration where Sacramento's four-legged residents often steal the show.

10. Theatre of Lights – Holiday Season

Old Sacramento Waterfront celebrates the holidays with Theatre of Lights, a festive presentation featuring a uniquely Sacramento retelling of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Performed along the historic rooftops of K Street, the show combines holiday storytelling, music, and theatrical lighting in one of the city's most picturesque settings.

Celebrating the Heart of Sacramento

Midtown and Downtown Sacramento have become destinations for dining, entertainment, nightlife, arts, and community celebrations.

Midtown is known for its independent restaurants, boutiques, galleries, historic homes, and lively neighborhood atmosphere. Downtown is home to the State Capitol, Golden 1 Center, major cultural attractions, entertainment venues, and the historic Old Sacramento Waterfront.

Together, these neighborhoods offer an impressive variety of experiences, from intimate community gatherings to major festivals attracting visitors from throughout Northern California.

"One of the things I love most about Sacramento is how many wonderful traditions we have right in the heart of the city," said Julie Gallaher, publisher of Sacramento Top 10. "Whether you're enjoying a free concert at Cesar Chavez Plaza, celebrating our local farmers at the Farm-to-Fork Festival, or watching the Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento, there's always something worth putting on your calendar."

Discover Midtown and Downtown Sacramento

The Best Annual Events list is part of Sacramento Top 10's continuing coverage of Midtown and Downtown Sacramento.

The website also features neighborhood guides, local restaurants, real estate professionals, businesses, and attractions throughout the Sacramento region.

By bringing these recommendations together, Sacramento Top 10 helps residents and visitors discover new experiences while supporting local businesses and community organizations.

Readers are encouraged to consult event organizers for current dates, ticket information, and schedules, which may change from year to year.

About Sacramento Top 10

SacramentoTop10 is a locally focused digital publication celebrating the best of Sacramento and its surrounding communities. Founded by marketing professional Julie Gallaher, the website features neighborhood guides, restaurants, events, real estate professionals, and local businesses.

Through its articles, newsletters, and social media channels, Sacramento Top 10 connects readers with the people, places, and experiences that make the Sacramento region special.

Read More:

Best Annual Events in Midtown & Downtown Sacramento



Media Contact:

Julie Gallaher

Publisher, Sacramento Top 10

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(916) 600-1033

