Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services Details Residential And Commercial Moving Operations Across The UAE

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 1:15 am - Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services outlines its residential and commercial moving operations across the UAE, covering household packing, furniture handling, transportation, and office relocations.

DUBAI, UAE – November 3, 2026 – Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services has outlined its residential and commercial moving and packing operations across the United Arab Emirates, covering relocation requirements ranging from household moves to office transfers.

The company's moving and packing services address the operational stages involved in relocating household goods, furniture, office equipment, and personal belongings. Its service scope includes pre-move planning, packing, packing materials, furniture preparation, dismantling, loading, transportation, unloading, unpacking, and furniture reassembly, depending on the requirements agreed for each assignment.

Residential relocations form an important part of the company's service offering. Moving between apartments, villas, and houses involves coordinating belongings, property access, packing requirements, and transportation schedules. The company's moving operations accommodate these requirements, with arrangements determined by the size and nature of each relocation.

Commercial relocations involve additional considerations, including office furniture, equipment, documents, building access, and business scheduling. Coordinating these elements is an important part of workplace transfers, particularly when businesses need to organise the movement of their operational assets between locations.

Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services provides moving and packing support across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain. This geographical coverage addresses residential and commercial relocation requirements across the UAE's seven emirates.

The company's approach incorporates planning at both ends of a move. At the origin, the process involves assessing belongings, determining packing requirements, preparing furniture, and coordinating loading. At the destination, activities can include arrival coordination, unloading, furniture placement, reassembly, and unpacking assistance, according to the agreed service arrangements.

The relocation company operates as part of the Khimji Ramdas Group, an established business group with a history spanning more than 150 years. Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services is licensed and insured and maintains professional affiliations with the International Association of Movers (IAM) and the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA).

Through its moving and packing operations, the company addresses the logistical requirements of household and workplace relocations within the UAE. Customers can review the service scope and submit enquiries regarding their specific moving requirements through the company's official website.

About Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services

Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services provides residential, commercial, and international relocation support. Its services include household moving, office relocation, packing, transportation, storage, pet relocation, and specialist logistics solutions.

Website:

Media Contact:

Khimji Ramdas Relocation Services

United Arab Emirates