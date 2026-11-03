Infosectrain Hosts Free Masterclass On How To Audit AI Systems: From Risk Assessment To Audit Reading

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 3:15 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on How to Audit AI Systems: From Risk Assessment to Audit Readiness

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on How to Audit AI Systems: From Risk Assessment to Audit Readiness

Speaker

KRISH

19+ Years of Experience | Microsoft & CSA Authorized Instructor

AI GRC | AIGP | CISA | CISM | AAIA | AAISM | TAISE | CCZT | CCSP | CCSK | CCAK | AWS CS-S | AWS CAN-S | AWS CSA-P | AWS CDE-P | MCT | Azure Adv. Architect & Security | GCP PCA | GCP PCSE | VCP-DCV | CEH | RHCE | NCA | DCHN

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on How to Audit AI Systems: From Risk Assessment to Audit Readiness. This masterclass will focus on what organizations need to govern in their AI systems and how that governance is tested. The session will cover AI risk and the approach set out in the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, followed by governance, controls, and compliance. It will then trace the path from AI risk assessment through to audit, and set out what auditors look for in practice. The masterclass closes with key takeaways and an AAIA perspective.

When

22 Dec (Tue)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Auditing an AI system means testing something that changes after deployment. The control environment auditors are trained on assumes a system behaves tomorrow as it did at the point of assessment, and that assumption does not survive contact with a model that drifts, retrains, or takes instructions through its own input channel. The evidence question follows from it: what artefact demonstrates a control operated across a period when the system itself was moving. Organizations are now being asked for that evidence by regulators, clients, and their own boards, and most do not yet have a repeatable way to produce it. This session is for internal auditors, GRC leads, risk professionals, and compliance specialists preparing to assess AI systems or to be assessed on them.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda

. AI Governance: What Organizations Need to Govern

. AI Risk & the NIST AI RMF Approach

. AI Governance, Controls & Compliance

. From AI Risk Assessment to Audit

. Practical AI Audit: What Auditors Look For

. Key Takeaways & AAIA Perspective

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to [email protected] or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131