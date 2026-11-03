Chetu Receives Silver In The 16Th Annual 2026 Globee Awards For Business

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 3:35 am - Chetu Earns Best of Category Recognition for Achievement in Software Development

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has been named a Silver winner in the 16th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Business, a global awards program recognizing business achievements across markets worldwide.

Chetu Wins 16th Annual 2026 Globee Awards

Chetu also received the Best of Category Award in the same Achievement in Software Development category, its second Globee® in 2026 and 10th since 2022.

“We want to thank the judges in the Globee® Business Awards for recognizing Chetu once again,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.“Our operations team works hard to provide our clients with the latest technology solutions that will increase their efficiency and competitiveness in their industries.

“For many clients, we provide them with AI solutions that deliver measurable ROI,” he added.“Our AI and digital transformation solutions have been recognized by major research firms in 25 individual reports during the past two years.”

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements demonstrating business progress and measurable results across organizations of different sizes, industries, functions, and markets worldwide. Categories recognize achievements involving organizational performance, growth, transformation, workplace initiatives, operations, customer impact, business innovation, and other areas of business accomplishment.

“Business achievement can take many forms, from growth and transformation to operational progress, workplace initiatives, and measurable customer impact,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards.“The 2026 winners of the Globee® Awards for Business represent a diverse range of organizations, teams, professionals, and achievements from around the world. We congratulate this year's winners on the accomplishments recognized through the judging process.”

For more information, please visit

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

954-355-6282