Six-Step Session Outlines How Spiritual Healing Works For Sydney Clients

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 4:08 am - Sydney's Astrologer Tulasi Dass offers a six-step spiritual healing process from initial consultation to ongoing support. It combines energy healing, meditation, and astrology to restore inner harmony.

A Marrickville astrology practice describes the path from first consultation to follow-up support

SYDNEY, Australia, 16 October 2026. Astrologer Tulasi Dass, a Marrickville practice, lays out a six-step format for its spiritual healing service. The format starts with a consultation and ends with ongoing support. It gives Sydney residents a clear picture of what a session involves before they enquire.

The six steps

The practice's website sets out the sequence in order. Each step builds on the one before it.

Initial consultation: the client talks through their challenges and concerns.

Chakra balancing: work on the body's energy centres.

Energy healing techniques: Reiki, Pranic Healing and Theta Healing.

Meditation and guided visualisation: practices meant to calm the mind and support spiritual awareness.

Astrology-based guidance: advice drawn from the client's astrological chart.

Ongoing support: follow-up after the main sessions.

A consultation comes first

The practice says it begins with "a detailed consultation to understand your challenges and concerns." Everything after that starts from what the client shares.

The website describes the work as a way to restore harmony between mind, body and spirit. This release treats it as a complementary practice. Nothing here is a claim about what any one person will experience.

Who the service is for

The website names several groups. They include people who feel spiritually disconnected or lost, and people working through unresolved grief or emotional trauma. It also lists highly sensitive people who absorb the emotions of others. The last group is anyone on a spiritual journey who wants a deeper connection to their inner self.

Anyone considering spiritual healing can read the full service description on the Astrologer Tulasi Dass

A continuing practice

The practice treats the work as ongoing. Its website states that "Spiritual healing is not a one-time event but a continuous journey." Follow-up support forms the last step of the format.

The practice is a complementary one and not a substitute for professional advice.

About Astrologer Tulasi Dass

Astrologer Tulasi Dass is an astrology practice at 195 Marrickville Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204, serving Sydney. Its website lists services that include Vedic astrology, psychic reading and negative energy removal, alongside spiritual healing. The website invites visitors to enquire or request an appointment, and to contact the practice to schedule a consultation. The phone number is 0470 325 836. Visit for details.