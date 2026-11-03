MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 4:36 am - Pre-orders of the updated AURUS Senat flagship sedan are open at the AVTODOM Group now

An exclusive presentation of the AURUS Senat sedan and the premium residential complex AURUS Residence took place at the Museum of the Special Purpose Garage of the FSO of Russia, located at VDNKh in Moscow on October 16. The updated flagship sedan is available for pre-order at the AURUS AVTODOM Pulkovo dealership now.

The AURUS brand is Russia's first manufacturer of luxury vehicles. Its current lineup includes the all-wheel-drive Komendant SUV as well as the Senat flagship sedan and limousine. The vehicle is well-known as the official car of the President of the Russian Federation.

The AURUS Senat has undergone a comprehensive modernization. The update encompasses both the vehicle's exterior and interior. It has been enhanced with new striking elements while the model retains its recognizable body architecture: matrix LED headlights featuring a distinctive L-shaped light signature and adaptive functionality along with LED taillights. A redesigned radiator grille and an aluminum hood give the front end a more expressive appearance while new alloy wheels complete the updated look. The interior reflects a modern aesthetic with a strong focus on innovation.

The AURUS Senat is powered by a hybrid system centered on a 4.4-liter V8 gasoline engine producing 598 horsepower. This is paired with a 62-horsepower electric motor and a domestically produced nine-speed automatic transmission. A new multimedia interface featuring a large touchscreen and a voice assistant has been developed specifically for this model. New technological additions include a digital rearview mirror, a night-vision system, a surround-view camera system and a driver-fatigue monitoring system. The mechanical gear selector has been replaced by an electronic one and the seat control modules have been relocated to the door panels. Additionally, a touchscreen integrated into the rear armrest now allows for the control of climate settings, the audio system and seat positioning.

All AURUS models are developed by FSUE NAMI based on a Unified Modular Platform which ensures technological consistency across the brand's entire vehicle lineup.

"The updated AURUS Senat is now available for pre-order at AURUS AVTODOM Pulkovo. We are pleased to offer our clients the opportunity to be among the first to place an order for this flagship sedan. It combines a respect for the traditions of domestic automotive engineering with modern technology. We are confident that the updated AURUS Senat will resonate with connoisseurs of luxury vehicles. We invite everyone to visit our dealership to learn more about the model and the terms for pre-ordering," – commented Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division.