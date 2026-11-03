Festive Decor Turns DLF Malls Into Destinations As Families Embrace The Season Of Celebration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 03 November 2026: The festive season is no longer just about shopping. Increasingly, families are seeking destinations that bring together celebration, leisure and discovery, transforming a routine shopping trip into a memorable festive outing.
Across Delhi NCR, DLF Malls is witnessing this evolution in consumer behaviour as shoppers gravitate towards vibrant, experience-led spaces where they can shop, dine, celebrate and create lasting memories with friends and family. From DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, DLF CyberHub, DLF Midtown Plaza and DLF Summit Plaza, visitors are spending more time exploring immersive festive environments that combine cultural storytelling, contemporary design and rewarding experiences.
This festive season, DLF Malls has transformed its destinations through large-scale installations inspired by India's rich traditions and reimagined through a modern lens. At DLF Avenue, The Enchanted Lantern celebrates the timeless spirit of light and togetherness, while DLF Mall of India's Royal Opulence installation features a striking conch-inspired centrepiece symbolising auspicious beginnings, complemented by majestic peacock sculptures that have quickly become a favourite backdrop for family photographs and festive moments.
Across the portfolio, intricate jaali-inspired patterns, filigree artistry, lotus motifs, warm ambient lighting, floral embellishments and luxurious finishes create an atmosphere that invites visitors to pause, explore and immerse themselves in the festive spirit At DLF Promenade, a thoughtfully curated palette of white and gold décor lends a refined and contemporary expression to Diwali celebrations. Complementing the festive ambience is a stunning Bulgari art installation, which infuses the space with luxury and artistry, creating an iconic focal point and a captivating backdrop for visitors throughout the season. Meanwhile, DLF Midtown Plaza features a captivating, illuminated lotus-inspired installation, blending contemporary design with traditional symbolism to create an immersive and visually engaging festive experience for visitors.
Passing the Light, Bulgari's striking Diwali installation, brings together 4,500 handcrafted terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas and the iconic Serpenti motif, celebrating artistry, heritage, and the spirit of the festival.
The shift towards experience-led celebrations has also influenced the way consumers shop during the festive season. Mall visits today often extend beyond retail purchases, with families combining shopping, dining, entertainment and social gatherings into a single outing. In response to this evolving behaviour, DLF Malls has curated a festive calendar designed to make every visit more engaging and rewarding.
To further enhance the experience, DLF Malls has launched its annual Shopping Festival, bringing together festive shopping, exclusive rewards and curated customer benefits across its destinations. Through the DLF Malls Rewards programme, shoppers can earn up to 10X reward points on eligible purchases, while customers spending ₹10,000 and above can unlock access to over 10,000 assured gifts and vouchers. Complemented by an exciting mix of new fashion, beauty, dining and lifestyle brands, the Shopping Festival adds another dimension to the festive experience, ensuring visitors are rewarded not just for what they buy, but for the time they choose to spend celebrating at DLF Malls.
Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, said "Festivals are about creating memorable moments with family and loved ones. Through our immersive décor, curated experiences and Shopping Festival, we are bringing together celebration, discovery and rewards to make every visit to DLF Malls more engaging and rewarding. Our aim is to create destinations where customers can shop, connect and celebrate the season in meaningful ways."
As consumers continue to seek experiences that go beyond transactions, DLF Malls remains focused on creating destinations that blend celebration, community, retail and rewards, ensuring that every festive visit becomes an occasion in itself.
About DLF Malls:
India's organized retail landscape has evolved from transactional spaces into destination-led ecosystems where experience, aspiration and design define consumer engagement. At the forefront of this transformation, DLF Malls stands as a category-defining force, creating landmark destinations that seamlessly integrate luxury, premium retail, dining and culture under one curated vision, where experience, aspiration, and design converge.
With a strategically diversified presence across key urban markets, DLF Malls combines scale with precision, global luxury with homegrown excellence and commerce with community, consistently setting benchmarks for modern retail in India.
DLF Malls comprises 2 Luxury Properties, 6 Premium Properties and newly launched neighbourhood plazas across Delhi-NCR. DLF's Luxury Malls portfolio includes its two premier destinations, DLF Emporio - The first and finest luxury destination in the country designed as a name synonymous with luxury offering a unique shopping experience where the accent is on exclusivity, space and aesthetics, where Indian fashion designers and International Luxury Brands are showcased under one elegant roof; and the award-winning“The Chanakya” - India's most uniquely curated luxury destination providing discerning luxury-enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining and entertainment.
Across Delhi NCR, DLF Malls is witnessing this evolution in consumer behaviour as shoppers gravitate towards vibrant, experience-led spaces where they can shop, dine, celebrate and create lasting memories with friends and family. From DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, DLF CyberHub, DLF Midtown Plaza and DLF Summit Plaza, visitors are spending more time exploring immersive festive environments that combine cultural storytelling, contemporary design and rewarding experiences.
This festive season, DLF Malls has transformed its destinations through large-scale installations inspired by India's rich traditions and reimagined through a modern lens. At DLF Avenue, The Enchanted Lantern celebrates the timeless spirit of light and togetherness, while DLF Mall of India's Royal Opulence installation features a striking conch-inspired centrepiece symbolising auspicious beginnings, complemented by majestic peacock sculptures that have quickly become a favourite backdrop for family photographs and festive moments.
Across the portfolio, intricate jaali-inspired patterns, filigree artistry, lotus motifs, warm ambient lighting, floral embellishments and luxurious finishes create an atmosphere that invites visitors to pause, explore and immerse themselves in the festive spirit At DLF Promenade, a thoughtfully curated palette of white and gold décor lends a refined and contemporary expression to Diwali celebrations. Complementing the festive ambience is a stunning Bulgari art installation, which infuses the space with luxury and artistry, creating an iconic focal point and a captivating backdrop for visitors throughout the season. Meanwhile, DLF Midtown Plaza features a captivating, illuminated lotus-inspired installation, blending contemporary design with traditional symbolism to create an immersive and visually engaging festive experience for visitors.
Passing the Light, Bulgari's striking Diwali installation, brings together 4,500 handcrafted terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas and the iconic Serpenti motif, celebrating artistry, heritage, and the spirit of the festival.
The shift towards experience-led celebrations has also influenced the way consumers shop during the festive season. Mall visits today often extend beyond retail purchases, with families combining shopping, dining, entertainment and social gatherings into a single outing. In response to this evolving behaviour, DLF Malls has curated a festive calendar designed to make every visit more engaging and rewarding.
To further enhance the experience, DLF Malls has launched its annual Shopping Festival, bringing together festive shopping, exclusive rewards and curated customer benefits across its destinations. Through the DLF Malls Rewards programme, shoppers can earn up to 10X reward points on eligible purchases, while customers spending ₹10,000 and above can unlock access to over 10,000 assured gifts and vouchers. Complemented by an exciting mix of new fashion, beauty, dining and lifestyle brands, the Shopping Festival adds another dimension to the festive experience, ensuring visitors are rewarded not just for what they buy, but for the time they choose to spend celebrating at DLF Malls.
Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, said "Festivals are about creating memorable moments with family and loved ones. Through our immersive décor, curated experiences and Shopping Festival, we are bringing together celebration, discovery and rewards to make every visit to DLF Malls more engaging and rewarding. Our aim is to create destinations where customers can shop, connect and celebrate the season in meaningful ways."
As consumers continue to seek experiences that go beyond transactions, DLF Malls remains focused on creating destinations that blend celebration, community, retail and rewards, ensuring that every festive visit becomes an occasion in itself.
About DLF Malls:
India's organized retail landscape has evolved from transactional spaces into destination-led ecosystems where experience, aspiration and design define consumer engagement. At the forefront of this transformation, DLF Malls stands as a category-defining force, creating landmark destinations that seamlessly integrate luxury, premium retail, dining and culture under one curated vision, where experience, aspiration, and design converge.
With a strategically diversified presence across key urban markets, DLF Malls combines scale with precision, global luxury with homegrown excellence and commerce with community, consistently setting benchmarks for modern retail in India.
DLF Malls comprises 2 Luxury Properties, 6 Premium Properties and newly launched neighbourhood plazas across Delhi-NCR. DLF's Luxury Malls portfolio includes its two premier destinations, DLF Emporio - The first and finest luxury destination in the country designed as a name synonymous with luxury offering a unique shopping experience where the accent is on exclusivity, space and aesthetics, where Indian fashion designers and International Luxury Brands are showcased under one elegant roof; and the award-winning“The Chanakya” - India's most uniquely curated luxury destination providing discerning luxury-enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining and entertainment.
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