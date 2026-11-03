KLH Aziznagar's Innovation Ecosystem Earns 3.5-Star IIC Recognition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 03 November 2026: KLH Aziznagar Campus has earned a 3.5-star rating under the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) framework of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the IIC calendar year 2024–25. The recognition highlights the campus's efforts to integrate academic learning with innovation, start-up development and entrepreneurship.
The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell also issued a Letter of Appreciation to the campus IIC, recognizing its Chief Functionaries for nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship and supporting other IIC institutions, thereby strengthening the national network.
During the year, campus initiatives engaged hundreds of students and faculty members in developing prototypes and establishing start-ups. The campus also undertook 150 patent support initiatives, providing guidance on intellectual property protection and patent-related processes.
Among the ventures emerging from the campus are Hillsafe Pvt. Ltd., RoboSevak Pvt. Ltd. and Cognalis Solution Pvt. Ltd., demonstrating how student ideas are progressing towards entrepreneurial applications.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, said,“Innovation begins with the confidence to question, explore and create. We are committed to providing students with opportunities and guidance to translate their ideas into practical solutions and promising ventures. I congratulate the faculty, students and IIC team for their collective efforts in strengthening the campus innovation ecosystem.”
“The 3.5-star IIC rating recognizes the collective work behind creating an environment where students can experiment, learn and develop their ideas. Our focus is on helping them identify real-world needs, test their approaches and build solutions with practical value,” said Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar Campus.
KLH IIC team organized innovation awareness programmes, entrepreneurship development activities, prototype development, start-up mentoring and intellectual property awareness sessions, with contributions from IIC coordinators, faculty, students and supporting departments.
KLH Aziznagar plans to strengthen collaboration with industry, incubation centres and funding agencies to expand mentoring, support venture creation and advance intellectual property protection and research commercialization.
The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell also issued a Letter of Appreciation to the campus IIC, recognizing its Chief Functionaries for nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship and supporting other IIC institutions, thereby strengthening the national network.
During the year, campus initiatives engaged hundreds of students and faculty members in developing prototypes and establishing start-ups. The campus also undertook 150 patent support initiatives, providing guidance on intellectual property protection and patent-related processes.
Among the ventures emerging from the campus are Hillsafe Pvt. Ltd., RoboSevak Pvt. Ltd. and Cognalis Solution Pvt. Ltd., demonstrating how student ideas are progressing towards entrepreneurial applications.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, said,“Innovation begins with the confidence to question, explore and create. We are committed to providing students with opportunities and guidance to translate their ideas into practical solutions and promising ventures. I congratulate the faculty, students and IIC team for their collective efforts in strengthening the campus innovation ecosystem.”
“The 3.5-star IIC rating recognizes the collective work behind creating an environment where students can experiment, learn and develop their ideas. Our focus is on helping them identify real-world needs, test their approaches and build solutions with practical value,” said Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar Campus.
KLH IIC team organized innovation awareness programmes, entrepreneurship development activities, prototype development, start-up mentoring and intellectual property awareness sessions, with contributions from IIC coordinators, faculty, students and supporting departments.
KLH Aziznagar plans to strengthen collaboration with industry, incubation centres and funding agencies to expand mentoring, support venture creation and advance intellectual property protection and research commercialization.
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