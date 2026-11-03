Dushanbe To Attract Up To $1.9 Million In South Korean Grants For Smart Transport

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Dushanbe is expected to attract up to $1.9 million in South Korean grant funding for developing smart transport systems, following an agreement reached during a visit by a city administration delegation to South Korea.

According to the Dushanbe City Administration, the delegation is visiting South Korea from November 2 to 6, 2026, as part of efforts to expand international cooperation in urban transport development.

On November 2–3, the delegation met with Kim Seok-ji, Assistant Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea, and other South Korean officials.

Following the talks, South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Dushanbe City Administration signed a protocol on launching the practical implementation of the project“Development of Smart Transport in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.” The agreement is expected to help attract up to $1.9 million in South Korean grant funding for introducing and developing smart transport solutions in the Tajik capital.

During the visit, the delegation also toured the Korea Transport Institute, the Gyeonggi Transportation Information Center, KD Transportation Group, and the Korea Institute [название неполное, см. ниже].

The visits focused on using intelligent systems for traffic monitoring and management, transport data analysis, improving public transport efficiency, managing road infrastructure, and introducing innovative technologies into urban transport.

The outcomes of the meetings and study visits are expected to support the development of smart transport management in Dushanbe, strengthen the institutional capacity of the city's transport authorities, and improve the professional skills of employees in the sector. The initiative is also intended to create conditions for new jobs and to introduce modern transport solutions and international best practices in the capital.

The visit follows instructions from Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali and is intended to further strengthen cooperation between Tajikistan and South Korea.