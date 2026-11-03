Terms For Nykredit's And Totalkredit's Auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
|ISIN
| Capital centre
|IT / RF*
|Coupon
|Maturity date
|Bids on
| Interest rate trigger
|LCR level
|Currency
|Auction dates
|Settlement
| Offering (million)
|Start
|End
|Cut-off
|Allotment
|DK0009515363
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2028
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|Tapsale**
|400
|DK0009519357
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2029
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|10:30
|10:40
|900
|DK0009524001
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2030
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|17-11-2026
|19-11-2026
|10:30
|10:40
|10,800
|DK0009529075
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2031
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:30
|11:40
|600
|DK0009533267
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2032
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|17-11-2026
|19-11-2026
|11:30
|11:40
|10,500
|DK0009541286
|SDO (H)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2034
|Price
|-
|non-level
|DKK
|Tapsale**
|100
|DK0009555237
|SDO (H)
|IT / RF*
|1
|01-04-2028
|Price
|-
|1b
|DKK
|17-11-2026
|19-11-2026
|13:00
|13:10
|4,600
|DK0009555070
|SDO (H)
|IT / RF*
|1
|01-01-2028
|Price
|7,40%
|non-level
|EUR
|16-11-2026
|13:00
|13:10
|70
|DK0009546673
|SDO (H)
|RF
|3
|01-01-2030
|Price
|-
|non-level
|EUR
|Tapsale**
|16
|DK0009555666
|SDO (H)
|RF
|Adjustable
|01-07-2030
|Yield
|-
|1b
|DKK
|20-11-2026
|10:30
|10:40
|13,900
* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger
** Tap sales are conducted on 17th and 18th November 2026.
Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.
On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.
Appendix 3: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre J (Care Homes)
|ISIN
|Capital centre
|IT / RF*
|Coupon
|Maturity Date
|Bids on
|LCR Level
|Currency
|Auction dates
|Settlement
|Offering (million)
|Start
|End
|Cut-off
|Allotment
|DK0009518466
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2028
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|18
|DK0009518540
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2029
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|18
|DK0009523896
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2030
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|18
|DK0009529158
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2031
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|18
|DK0009533184
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2032
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|18
|DK0009537847
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2033
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|19
|DK0009542763
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2034
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|19
|DK0009546830
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2035
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|19
|DK0009550519
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2036
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|19
|DK0009555153
|SDO (J)
|RF
|1
|01-01-2037
|Price
|1a
|DKK
|16-11-2026
|11:00
|11:10
|242
* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger / (RF) Refinancing trigger
Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.
On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.
Attachment
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Terms for Nykredit and Totalkredits auctions
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